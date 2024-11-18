ACK leaders join Catholic bishops in criticising gov't, highlights key failures

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), under the leadership of Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, has expressed solidarity with the Catholic Church in criticising the Kenya Kwanza administration's governance.

In a strongly worded statement, ACK addressed pressing national issues, calling for transparency, accountability, and urgent interventions to address challenges facing Kenyans.

Archbishop Ole Sapit emphasised the unity between the Anglican and Catholic churches in calling out the government on matters affecting citizens.

Rejecting claims that ACK dissents from the Catholic Bishops' stance, Ole Sapit declared: "We, the ACK, fully support the Catholic Bishops' statement to the nation. The bishops have spoken the minds of Kenyans and faithfully expressed the truth as things are on the ground."

The Archbishop also criticised the government’s dismissal of church leaders' concerns, describing such actions as dishonest and urged the political class to come down from their high horses to engage with the realities on the ground.

Criticism of key Kenya Kwanza policies

The Anglican Church highlighted several areas where the government has allegedly fallen short, starting with the new university funding model, which they described as a failure.

"Public universities are barely functioning," Ole Sapit noted, blaming delayed capitation for undermining the efficiency of public schools.

Similarly, the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) was labelled a major challenge that has failed to take off.

The church also criticised the government for its handling of punitive taxes, rising unemployment, and unresolved abductions and murders.

Pulse Live Kenya

A call for accountability

Acknowledging the plight of vulnerable Kenyans, Ole Sapit condemned forced evictions that leave many in precarious living conditions.

Instead of mere prayers for miracles, the church called for transparency, greater accountability, time-bound plans, and urgent interventions in such services as especially medical care, which cannot wait.

This latest statement from the Anglican Church underscores the growing concerns within religious institutions regarding governance in Kenya and their collective demand for meaningful leadership.

Nyanza clergy threaten civil disobedience

In another statement move, religious leaders from Nyanza, including members of the ACK and the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), have threatened to mobilise citizens for civil disobedience.

President William Ruto(centre), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi(left) and Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church in Nairobi on November 3, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Bishop David Kodia of Bondo ACK, speaking on behalf of the group, proposed withholding taxes as a form of protest.

"Refusing to pay taxes will starve all arms of the government of funds that it uses to intimidate the people of Kenya," said Bishop Kodia.