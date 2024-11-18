The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ACK leaders join Catholic bishops in criticising gov't, highlights key failures

Amos Robi

The Anglican Church highlighted several areas where the government has allegedly fallen short, starting with the new university funding model, which they described as a failure.

ACK Arch Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit
ACK Arch Bishop Jackson Ole Sapit
  • ACK expressed solidarity with Catholic Church in criticising Kenya Kwanza administration's governance
  • Anglican Church rebuked the government's dismissive attitude towards church leaders' concerns
  • ACK highlights areas where the government has allegedly fallen short, including university funding, healthcare, taxes, and employment

Recommended articles

The Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), under the leadership of Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit, has expressed solidarity with the Catholic Church in criticising the Kenya Kwanza administration's governance.

In a strongly worded statement, ACK addressed pressing national issues, calling for transparency, accountability, and urgent interventions to address challenges facing Kenyans.

Archbishop Ole Sapit emphasised the unity between the Anglican and Catholic churches in calling out the government on matters affecting citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rejecting claims that ACK dissents from the Catholic Bishops' stance, Ole Sapit declared: "We, the ACK, fully support the Catholic Bishops' statement to the nation. The bishops have spoken the minds of Kenyans and faithfully expressed the truth as things are on the ground."

ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit during a church service
ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit during a church service Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Watch Embu residents express displeasure during President Ruto’s speech

The Archbishop also criticised the government’s dismissal of church leaders' concerns, describing such actions as dishonest and urged the political class to come down from their high horses to engage with the realities on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anglican Church highlighted several areas where the government has allegedly fallen short, starting with the new university funding model, which they described as a failure.

"Public universities are barely functioning," Ole Sapit noted, blaming delayed capitation for undermining the efficiency of public schools.

Similarly, the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) was labelled a major challenge that has failed to take off.

The church also criticised the government for its handling of punitive taxes, rising unemployment, and unresolved abductions and murders.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit
Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Kenyans pile pressure on Catholic Church to reject Ruto's Sh5.3M donation

Acknowledging the plight of vulnerable Kenyans, Ole Sapit condemned forced evictions that leave many in precarious living conditions.

Instead of mere prayers for miracles, the church called for transparency, greater accountability, time-bound plans, and urgent interventions in such services as especially medical care, which cannot wait.

This latest statement from the Anglican Church underscores the growing concerns within religious institutions regarding governance in Kenya and their collective demand for meaningful leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

In another statement move, religious leaders from Nyanza, including members of the ACK and the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), have threatened to mobilise citizens for civil disobedience.

President William Ruto(centre), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi(left) and Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church in Nairobi on November 3, 2024
President William Ruto(centre), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi(left) and Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church in Nairobi on November 3, 2024 President William Ruto(centre), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi(left) and Nairobi Governor Johson Sakaja at the 76th Anniversary of the African Divine Church in Nairobi on November 3, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Government announces 3-week recruitment drive for jobs abroad

Bishop David Kodia of Bondo ACK, speaking on behalf of the group, proposed withholding taxes as a form of protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Refusing to pay taxes will starve all arms of the government of funds that it uses to intimidate the people of Kenya," said Bishop Kodia.

The Nyanza clergy accused the government of commercialising political leadership by creating a broad-based administration that benefits the political elite at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

80 people rescued in Kariokor building collapse as death toll hits 13

80 people rescued in Kariokor building collapse as death toll hits 13

ACK leaders join Catholic bishops in criticising gov't, highlights key failures

ACK leaders join Catholic bishops in criticising gov't, highlights key failures

Karen Nyamu gives me sleepless nights - Geoffrey Mosiria

Karen Nyamu gives me sleepless nights - Geoffrey Mosiria

Government announces 3-week recruitment drive for jobs abroad

Government announces 3-week recruitment drive for jobs abroad

Martha Karua's Biography: Political journey, ex-husband, children, authored book

Martha Karua's Biography: Political journey, ex-husband, children, authored book

Kenyans pile pressure on Catholic Church to reject Ruto's Sh5.3M donation

Kenyans pile pressure on Catholic Church to reject Ruto's Sh5.3M donation

Student stabs 8 to death, injures 17 after missing out on graduation list

Student stabs 8 to death, injures 17 after missing out on graduation list

They will lose election – Elon Musk reacts to video of First Lady insulting him

They will lose election – Elon Musk reacts to video of First Lady insulting him

DCI arrest notorious Nairobi 'mchele babe', reveal how victim lost Sh529K

DCI arrest notorious Nairobi 'mchele babe', reveal how victim lost Sh529K

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A stock photo of a person in hospital

Benefits civil servants will enjoy in new fund, as other taxpayers deal with SHIF

Photos from the Annual Disciplined Forces Shoot, 2024

DCI sharpshooters dominate KDF, GSU, teams in fierce competition [Photos]

Former Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua

DCI clarifies claims of blocking Gachagua from church service with Subarus

Millicent Omanga flaunts new Bentley Bentayga after her latest appointment

Millicent Omanga takes new Sh20M Bentley Bentayga SUV for a ride [Video]