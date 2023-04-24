The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimio announces return of nationwide mass protests

Lynet Okumu

The opposition, led by Raila Odinga, has accused President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza of a lack of commitment to bipartisan talks aimed at resolving the political crisis.

Azimio leaders led by Raila Amollo Odinga
Azimio leaders led by Raila Amollo Odinga

The political climate in Kenya has been tense in recent times, with the opposition and government locked in a battle of wills.

Recommended articles

The opposition, led by Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, has accused President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza party of a lack of commitment to bipartisan talks aimed at resolving the political crisis.

In response, the opposition has announced plans to resume nationwide mass protests on Tuesday, May 2.

"We have set the date on a Tuesday to excuse workers who shall be celebrating Labour Day on Monday May 1," Mr Oparanya told a local media house.

ADVERTISEMENT
Azimio la Umoja leaders during a meeting on April 18, 2023
Azimio la Umoja leaders during a meeting on April 18, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: ICC swings into action after receiving Azimio’s letter

The decision to resume the protests comes on the heels of Ramadan, during which the opposition had vowed to suspend their protests.

Now that Ramadan is over, the opposition is gearing up for a renewed effort to compel the government to address a range of concerns, including the high cost of living, protection of democracy, and inclusivity in the appointment of civil servants.

Despite the ongoing bipartisan talks, the opposition has made it clear that the protests will continue until their demands are met.

ADVERTISEMENT
Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto’s team finally accepts Raila’s demand to open 2022 election servers

The talks, co-chaired by MPs Otiende Amollo and George Murugara, are set to hold their second meeting on Tuesday, April 25, and will focus on striking a balance on the dimension the negotiations will take.

While both sides have expressed commitment to the talks, it remains to be seen if a resolution will be reached.

“We are committed to meeting and sitting. The essence is that from Tuesday we are engaging on the framework agreement. We don’t know how long it will take but we believe we should settle on the framework agreement so that we start the meaningful engagements immediately after,” Dr Amollo said during an interview with a local media house on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Azimio leader Raila Odinga
Azimio leader Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Raila spells out his terms for engaging Ruto and his team

The decision to resume mass protests has been met with mixed reactions from various quarters.

Some have expressed concern that the protests could turn violent, leading to loss of life and property.

Others have welcomed the move, viewing it as a necessary step to push the government to address pressing issues affecting Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Prime Minister and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga during a rally in Keroka in Kisii county on Friday, February 17, 2023
Former Prime Minister and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition leader Raila Odinga during a rally in Keroka in Kisii county on Friday, February 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Meanwhile, the opposition has thrown its weight behind the call for a complete overhaul of the process of constituting the selection panel for the appointment of the chairperson and commission (IEBC) to guarantee its impartiality.

The current legal framework, according to members of the civil society, does not inspire trust and confidence among key stakeholders and the general public

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru awarded after exemplary performance [Photos]

Uhuru awarded after exemplary performance [Photos]

Azimio announces return of nationwide mass protests

Azimio announces return of nationwide mass protests

Shakahola Massacre: Families urge gov't to find living kin instead of exhuming the dead

Shakahola Massacre: Families urge gov't to find living kin instead of exhuming the dead

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Housing Fund: Ruto announces compulsory salary deduction for gov't employees

Housing Fund: Ruto announces compulsory salary deduction for gov't employees

ICC swings into action after receiving Azimio’s letter

ICC swings into action after receiving Azimio’s letter

Azimio, UDA leaders unite at Murang'a Woman Rep & Mathira MP's introduction ceremony

Azimio, UDA leaders unite at Murang'a Woman Rep & Mathira MP's introduction ceremony

Church of Uganda breaks away from Church of England over homosexuals

Church of Uganda breaks away from Church of England over homosexuals

Larry Madowo reacts after Elon Musk restored his Twitter verification badge

Larry Madowo reacts after Elon Musk restored his Twitter verification badge

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Transport CS Kipchumba Mukomen addressing the Senate’s Roads & Transport committee

CS Murkomen announces changes in driving license renewal

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

Super Metro sacco buses

Hack Super Metro investors, drivers use to multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes

Pastor Ezekiel

Pastor Ezekiel faces law suit for performing a miracle