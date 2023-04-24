Azimio announces return of nationwide mass protests

The opposition, led by Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, has accused President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza party of a lack of commitment to bipartisan talks aimed at resolving the political crisis.

In response, the opposition has announced plans to resume nationwide mass protests on Tuesday, May 2.

"We have set the date on a Tuesday to excuse workers who shall be celebrating Labour Day on Monday May 1," Mr Oparanya told a local media house.

The decision to resume the protests comes on the heels of Ramadan, during which the opposition had vowed to suspend their protests.

Now that Ramadan is over, the opposition is gearing up for a renewed effort to compel the government to address a range of concerns, including the high cost of living, protection of democracy, and inclusivity in the appointment of civil servants.

Despite the ongoing bipartisan talks, the opposition has made it clear that the protests will continue until their demands are met.

The talks, co-chaired by MPs Otiende Amollo and George Murugara, are set to hold their second meeting on Tuesday, April 25, and will focus on striking a balance on the dimension the negotiations will take.

While both sides have expressed commitment to the talks, it remains to be seen if a resolution will be reached.

“We are committed to meeting and sitting. The essence is that from Tuesday we are engaging on the framework agreement. We don’t know how long it will take but we believe we should settle on the framework agreement so that we start the meaningful engagements immediately after,” Dr Amollo said during an interview with a local media house on Sunday.

The decision to resume mass protests has been met with mixed reactions from various quarters.

Some have expressed concern that the protests could turn violent, leading to loss of life and property.

Others have welcomed the move, viewing it as a necessary step to push the government to address pressing issues affecting Kenyans.

Meanwhile, the opposition has thrown its weight behind the call for a complete overhaul of the process of constituting the selection panel for the appointment of the chairperson and commission (IEBC) to guarantee its impartiality.