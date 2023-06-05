The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Azimio leaders respond to Gachagua on Mungiki revival claims

Amos Robi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has in the recent days accused former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga of slowly reviving the sect in parts of Central Kenya

NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua
NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua

Leaders of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition, led by Raila Odinga, have come forward to accuse the government of unjustly targeting and profiling youth from the Mt Kenya region.

Addressing the media at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation, the coalition leaders dismissed the government's pronouncement on the re-emergence of the outlawed criminal group Mungiki and crackdown on alcoholism as a plot to unfairly label and target the youth from Central Kenya.

Raila Odinga highlighted his concerns regarding the recent arrest of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga, stating that it was politically motivated.

"There is now an attempt to artificially recreate and reestablish the Mungiki movement, and I have seen it happen with my own eyes. Maina Njenga has since been vilified and harassed... to find an excuse to arrest him and detain him," Odinga pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT
Azimio Leader Raila Odinga during a press briefing
Azimio Leader Raila Odinga during a press briefing Azimio Leader Raila Odinga during a press briefing Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua addresses Maina Njenga amid fears of Mungiki resurgence

Martha Karua, the NARC-Kenya Party leader, criticized the government's claims of Mungiki resurgence, viewing it as an attempt to justify violence against Mt. Kenya youth. She emphasized that profiling the Mt Kenya youth as Mungiki only serves to create an artificial crisis and hinders the healing process.

"We are seeing the profiling of Mt Kenya youth as Mungiki which amounts to an attempt by the regime to create an artificial crisis to justify violence against innocent youth from the mountain. It is our position that profiling of Mt Kenya youth will not solve the problems facing this regime. It will only derail the healing process," said Karua.

Former Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria raised concerns about the government's treatment of the youth, suggesting that they were taken advantage of during the elections and later turned against. He questioned the sudden Mungiki debate, asserting, "Our youth were being glorified as the mighty hustlers. Our worry is how such celebrated youth can within 6 months turn into thugs."

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria
Former Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria Former Murang'a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Police clash with Maina Njenga's supporters at DCI headquarters [Video]

Nderitu Mureithi, former Laikipia Governor, alleged that there was ill intent behind the government's pronouncement on the resurgence of Mungiki.

Amos Robi

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

