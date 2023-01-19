ADVERTISEMENT
Babu Owino renovates entire school as reward for exemplary performance [Photos]

Amos Robi

Utawala Academy was also among the top performing primary schools in 2021

Babu Owino at Utawala Academy
Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has renovated Utawala Academy, one of the public primary schools in his constituency, as a reward for exemplary performance in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations.

The lawmaker showed photos of the school that received a facelift for all its 31 classrooms on his Twitter page.

“Renovation of Utawala Academy, a public primary school is done and dusted. We fixed Modern Tiles, new ceiling boards, roofing, painting and new window glasses fixed in 31 rooms. What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make,” Babu wrote.

In the 2021 KCPE, Utawala Academy was among the top school in Nairobi county, which Babu Owino attributed to efforts by students, himself, the school’s management, and parents.

Below are photos of the renovated primary school:

Renovated Utawala Academy in Embakasi East Renovated Utawala Academy in Embakasi East Pulse Live Kenya
Renovated Utawala Academy in Embakasi East Renovated Utawala Academy in Embakasi East Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Machogu orders action against 2,673 headteachers

Renovated Utawala Academy in Embakasi East Renovated Utawala Academy in Embakasi East Pulse Live Kenya
Renovated Utawala Academy in Embakasi East Renovated Utawala Academy in Embakasi East Pulse Live Kenya

2022 KCPE candidates are expected to report to join Form One from February 6 to February 13, 2023.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu said high school fees were capped at Sh53,554 for national schools and Sh40,555 for county schools.

The CS also divulged that 372,459 girls and 387,203 boys were placed in sub-county schools while 107,461 girls and 91,566 boys were placed in county schools.

Extra-county will be expecting to admit 111,105 girls and 117, 055 boys while national schools will be expecting 18,794 girls and 20,178 boys.

On the other hand, junior secondary schools will be opened on 30th January 2023.

CS Machogu added that junior secondary school students will be allowed to wear different uniforms as determined by school heads.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

