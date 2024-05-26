The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Charlene Ruto breaks silence with bold message to her parents & sisters after U.S. visit

Lynet Okumu

Days after netizens expressed concern about her whereabouts, Charlene Ruto sends a message to her family following their successful U.S. visit

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto
  • Charlene Ruto sends a heartwarming message to her family following their successful U.S. state visit
  • She expresses pride and admiration for her family's achievements and dedication to serving the nation
  • Charlene remained dedicated to her passion for youth empowerment and support for young people back in Kenya

Recommended articles

Charlene Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, recently penned a heartwarming message to her parents and siblings following their successful U.S. state visit.

The message, shared on social media, highlighted her pride and admiration for her family's achievements and their dedication to serving the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

As President William Ruto, his wife Rachel, and three of their daughters—June, Stephanie, and Cullie—stepped out in stylish outfits during their visit to Tyler Perry Studios, many Kenyans noticed Charlene's absence and expressed concern about her whereabouts.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto with their daughters meet Steve Harvey in the US
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto with their daughters meet Steve Harvey in the US President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto with their daughters meet Steve Harvey in the US Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Charlene outsmarted President Ruto & event organizers at General Ogolla's burial

Unlike her siblings, Charlene, known for her outspoken nature, did not join the family on their trip.

While her family was busy with state affairs in the U.S., Charlene remained dedicated to her passion for youth empowerment. She continued her initiatives to support young people back at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon their return to Kenya on Saturday, May 25, 2024, Charlene shared her thoughts and emotions regarding the historic U.S. visit.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto with their daughters meet U.S. President Joe Biden in the US in May 2024.
President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto with their daughters meet U.S. President Joe Biden in the US in May 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

In a series of photos posted on social media, she expressed her immense pride and joy for her family's accomplishments.

"The long-awaited U.S. state visit was a HUGE success for the progression of our great motherland! To say that I am proud of my family would be an understatement. I am bursting with awe, joy, and wonder!" Charlene wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised the leadership and sacrifices made by her parents, saying, "Paps and Mama, you truly are the leaders that we as Kenyans needed. You took the difficult road, made endless sacrifices, and slept knowing you are making strides towards the great assignment God has given you for our nation. This was a big milestone in that journey, congrats!"

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023
Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023 Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: List of notable Kenyans who sent marriage proposals to Charlene Ruto

Charlene also took the opportunity to praise her sisters—June, Stephanie, and Cullie—for their elegance and poise during the U.S. tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So proud of my sisters for representing my siblings and I so well with such elegant poise and charm like the remarkable women they are!" she added, highlighting their role in representing the family and the nation with grace.

The Ruto family's visit to the United States was marked by several significant engagements, including their visit to Tyler Perry Studios.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Benny Hinn sends prayer for Charlene Ruto to get a hubby soon

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit aimed to strengthen diplomatic relations and explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, including entertainment, business, and technology.

Ruto's efforts to engage with the diaspora and foster connections with influential figures in the U.S. were seen as strategic moves to enhance Kenya's global presence.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nviiri and his partner Maisha Wirth in mourning as death strikes

Nviiri and his partner Maisha Wirth in mourning as death strikes

Harmonize reaches new milestone as new album receives presidential endorsement

Harmonize reaches new milestone as new album receives presidential endorsement

Charlene Ruto breaks silence with bold message to her parents & sisters after U.S. visit

Charlene Ruto breaks silence with bold message to her parents & sisters after U.S. visit

Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know

Nicki Minaj’s arrest in Netherlands & Co-op Live show in Manchester: Here is what we know

Butita winds up U.S. visit shopping for designer items with Duale & Itumbi [Video]

Butita winds up U.S. visit shopping for designer items with Duale & Itumbi [Video]

Esther Musila at 54: Gospel singer Guardian Angel celebrates wife’s birthday in style

Esther Musila at 54: Gospel singer Guardian Angel celebrates wife’s birthday in style

Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

Dancer Martina Glez's reaction & appeal after Tileh Pacbro announced breakup

KFCB chair swiftly revokes demand letters sent to YouTube content creators

KFCB chair swiftly revokes demand letters sent to YouTube content creators

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Miss World Kenya winners 2002-2022: Where they are & what they do today

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dem Wa Facebook

Fans' advice to Dem Wa Facebook after her bold 2nd wife declaration

Nyashinski with music producer Cedo on November 2022

Nyashinski unexpectedly pulls out of U.S. Madaraka Festival tour 5 days to start

An image of Former Citizen TV news anchor Kimani Mbugua during his time at Kenyans

Influencer Msupa M's reaction after being linked to Kimani Mbugua's troubles

Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry's Biography: Son, net worth, most popular shows & industry scandals