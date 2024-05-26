Charlene Ruto breaks silence with bold message to her parents & sisters after U.S. visit

Charlene Ruto, daughter of President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto, recently penned a heartwarming message to her parents and siblings following their successful U.S. state visit.

The message, shared on social media, highlighted her pride and admiration for her family's achievements and their dedication to serving the nation.

Why Charlene Ruto Didn't accompany her family to the U.S.?

ADVERTISEMENT

As President William Ruto, his wife Rachel, and three of their daughters—June, Stephanie, and Cullie—stepped out in stylish outfits during their visit to Tyler Perry Studios, many Kenyans noticed Charlene's absence and expressed concern about her whereabouts.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto with their daughters meet Steve Harvey in the US Pulse Live Kenya

Unlike her siblings, Charlene, known for her outspoken nature, did not join the family on their trip.

While her family was busy with state affairs in the U.S., Charlene remained dedicated to her passion for youth empowerment. She continued her initiatives to support young people back at home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlene Ruto's message to family after U.S. visit

Upon their return to Kenya on Saturday, May 25, 2024, Charlene shared her thoughts and emotions regarding the historic U.S. visit.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a series of photos posted on social media, she expressed her immense pride and joy for her family's accomplishments.

"The long-awaited U.S. state visit was a HUGE success for the progression of our great motherland! To say that I am proud of my family would be an understatement. I am bursting with awe, joy, and wonder!" Charlene wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

She emphasised the leadership and sacrifices made by her parents, saying, "Paps and Mama, you truly are the leaders that we as Kenyans needed. You took the difficult road, made endless sacrifices, and slept knowing you are making strides towards the great assignment God has given you for our nation. This was a big milestone in that journey, congrats!"

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Charlene celebrates her sisters

Charlene also took the opportunity to praise her sisters—June, Stephanie, and Cullie—for their elegance and poise during the U.S. tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So proud of my sisters for representing my siblings and I so well with such elegant poise and charm like the remarkable women they are!" she added, highlighting their role in representing the family and the nation with grace.

President Ruto's U.S. visit

The Ruto family's visit to the United States was marked by several significant engagements, including their visit to Tyler Perry Studios.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit aimed to strengthen diplomatic relations and explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, including entertainment, business, and technology.