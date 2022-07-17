RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mary Chebukati's appeal to Kenyans concerning her husband

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Our children were deeply affected by the last elections exercise = Mrs Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, his wife Mary and son Emmanuel in a public function in July 2022
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, his wife Mary and son Emmanuel in a public function in July 2022

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati’s wife, Mary Chebukati has appealed to Kenyans to pray for her husband and family as the country heads into the August 9, 2022 elections.

Recommended articles

Lifting the lid on the toll that Chebukati’s position has had on the family, Mary also shared that they see Chebukati more on TV than they interact with him at home.

The wife to the IEBC boss who was speaking during her mother’s burial explained that her husband is a man of integrity who is more concerned in following the law and needs God’s guidance.

Mary who did not divulge much details explained that as a result of Chebukati’s integral role in elections, their three children were deeply affected by the 2017 elections but have since grown stronger.

Mary Chebukati, spouse to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a public function in July 2022
Mary Chebukati, spouse to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a public function in July 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"Our children were deeply affected by the last elections exercise but now they are strong, and so is Chebukati. We always pray for God's wisdom to guide him as he serves the nation," she stated.

READ: Chebukati's decision on Counties that failed to vote in October 26 repeat presidential election

"I ask that you pray for us as a family especially now that we are in the election season because I know my husband just wants to follow the law... We see him on TV more than we see him at home because of his job. Even now, I thank him for setting aside his national duties to come and mourn with us," Mary added.

This comes at a time when the electoral body is under pressure from different players to deliver free, fair and credible elections whose results can be verified.

Chebukati has on numerous occasions assured the country that the commission is equal to the task.

Most recently, he came out to address claims that he colluded with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to give the ballot paper printing tender to Greek firm Inform Lykos.

During the press conference, the IEBC boss cautioned Kenyans against profiling the commission’s staff along ethnic lines, noting that a section of his staff are now living in fear over the same.

READ: 31 areas at risk of election postponement IEBC says

"This seems like an ongoing thing, there is a deliberate move to profile the staff of IEBC, commissioners and staff. There is a serious social campaign that is ongoing," lamented the IEBC chairman.

"It is actually very sad that at this point in time we have people who are hellbent on trying to profile IEBC staff for purposes that we don't understand. I think it is unfortunate and it is an issue that people who are behind it should stop.

"If you look at our staff in the commission, especially ICT, they are now frightened because of seeing their photos in the gutter press and on social media posts," Chebukati added.

He reminded Kenyans that it was around this time in 2017 that former IEBC boss Chris Msando disappeared, only for his lifeless and mutilated body to be found dumped in a forest days later.

"Don't forget that it was around this time, on July 28 five years ago, when our staff was murdered. And this then becomes a frightening moment when you see the chairman of the commission and staff being profiled," said Chebukati.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Elections 2022: Breakdown of voting process for the visually impaired

Elections 2022: Breakdown of voting process for the visually impaired

Mary Chebukati's appeal to Kenyans concerning her husband

Mary Chebukati's appeal to Kenyans concerning her husband

Raila’s exclusive event where hundreds of millions were raised for campaigns

Raila’s exclusive event where hundreds of millions were raised for campaigns

Ruto donates Sh1M to families whose homes were razed by fire

Ruto donates Sh1M to families whose homes were razed by fire

Gachagua sparks debates after distributing chapatis in Kiambu

Gachagua sparks debates after distributing chapatis in Kiambu

Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Sonko reveals details of meeting with Raila, Karua and phone call with Uhuru

Sonko reveals details of meeting with Raila, Karua and phone call with Uhuru

Johnstone Muthama addresses reports of poor health after missing key DP Ruto events

Johnstone Muthama addresses reports of poor health after missing key DP Ruto events

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Uhuru's Sh100M gift to Eliud Kipchoge finally ready

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Eliud Kipchoge at a State House cocktail party in Nairobi on September 8, 2021

Kenyatta University VC sacked days after squabble with Uhuru

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina sacked

Only survivor in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident reveals last moments before tragedy

Costly blunder that left 18 dead in Friday accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Senior Counsel Paul Muite when he welcomed Jimi Wanjigi to Safina Party in March 2022