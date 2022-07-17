Mary Chebukati's appeal to Kenyans concerning her husband

Lifting the lid on the toll that Chebukati’s position has had on the family, Mary also shared that they see Chebukati more on TV than they interact with him at home.

The wife to the IEBC boss who was speaking during her mother’s burial explained that her husband is a man of integrity who is more concerned in following the law and needs God’s guidance.

Mary who did not divulge much details explained that as a result of Chebukati’s integral role in elections, their three children were deeply affected by the 2017 elections but have since grown stronger.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Our children were deeply affected by the last elections exercise but now they are strong, and so is Chebukati. We always pray for God's wisdom to guide him as he serves the nation," she stated.

"I ask that you pray for us as a family especially now that we are in the election season because I know my husband just wants to follow the law... We see him on TV more than we see him at home because of his job. Even now, I thank him for setting aside his national duties to come and mourn with us," Mary added.

This comes at a time when the electoral body is under pressure from different players to deliver free, fair and credible elections whose results can be verified.

Chebukati has on numerous occasions assured the country that the commission is equal to the task.

Most recently, he came out to address claims that he colluded with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to give the ballot paper printing tender to Greek firm Inform Lykos.

During the press conference, the IEBC boss cautioned Kenyans against profiling the commission’s staff along ethnic lines, noting that a section of his staff are now living in fear over the same.

"This seems like an ongoing thing, there is a deliberate move to profile the staff of IEBC, commissioners and staff. There is a serious social campaign that is ongoing," lamented the IEBC chairman.

"It is actually very sad that at this point in time we have people who are hellbent on trying to profile IEBC staff for purposes that we don't understand. I think it is unfortunate and it is an issue that people who are behind it should stop.

"If you look at our staff in the commission, especially ICT, they are now frightened because of seeing their photos in the gutter press and on social media posts," Chebukati added.

He reminded Kenyans that it was around this time in 2017 that former IEBC boss Chris Msando disappeared, only for his lifeless and mutilated body to be found dumped in a forest days later.