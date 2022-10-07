Chebukati's wife shortlisted for lucrative PS job

On Thursday evening, October 6, the Public Service Commission released the names of 477 candidates who will be interviewed for the PS positions.

The list also included former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and members of President William Ruto’s economic advisory council such as Alfred Ombudo K'Ombudo and Dr Irene Asienga.

Nixon Korir speaks after being defeated by Jalang'o in Lang'ata Pulse Live Kenya

Some 20 principal secretaries appointed in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure were also shortlisted.

President Ruto’s allies who lost in the August 9, General Election such as former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, Former Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh and former Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa will also be interviewed for the position.

Other close associates include Korir Sing’oei, who served as Ruto’s legal adviser when he was the deputy president and Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, a member of his communication team.

The announcement by PSC said the interviews will be conducted from October 12 to October 22, and the list will be trimmed from 477 to 49 successful candidates.

According to the latest data from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, a PS is entitled to a monthly salary of Sh765,188.

Over 9,000 applicants had shown interest in the lucrative positions advertised in September.

Acting Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth Pulse Live Kenya

Other notable names on the list include;