Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi, the wife of IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has been shortlisted for the position of Principal Secretary.
Chebukati's wife shortlisted for lucrative PS job
The list also features current and former CEOs & PSs, election losers and other notable Kenyans
Read Also
On Thursday evening, October 6, the Public Service Commission released the names of 477 candidates who will be interviewed for the PS positions.
The list also included former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and members of President William Ruto’s economic advisory council such as Alfred Ombudo K'Ombudo and Dr Irene Asienga.
Some 20 principal secretaries appointed in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure were also shortlisted.
President Ruto’s allies who lost in the August 9, General Election such as former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, Former Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh and former Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa will also be interviewed for the position.
Other close associates include Korir Sing’oei, who served as Ruto’s legal adviser when he was the deputy president and Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, a member of his communication team.
The announcement by PSC said the interviews will be conducted from October 12 to October 22, and the list will be trimmed from 477 to 49 successful candidates.
According to the latest data from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, a PS is entitled to a monthly salary of Sh765,188.
Over 9,000 applicants had shown interest in the lucrative positions advertised in September.
Other notable names on the list include;
- Ag Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth.
- Daystar University VC Prof Laban Ayiro
- Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Halakhe Waqo
- Former NTSA Director General Francis Meja
- Former Kericho Deputy Governor Lily Ngok.
- Former Kenya Power CEO Bernard Ngugi
- HELB CEO Charles Ringera
- KEBS MD Bernard Njiraini
- Environment PS Chris Kiptoo
- Broadcasting and telecommunications PS Esther Koimett
- Industrialisation PS Peter Kaberia
- Regional and Northern Corridor Dev PS Belio Kipsang’
- Education PS Julius Jwan
- Planning PS Saitoti Torome
- Agriculture PS Francis Owino
- ICT PS Jerome Ochieng’
- Housing PS Charles Hinga
- TVET PS Margaret Mwakimu
- Social Protection PS Nelson Marwa
- Wildlife PS Fred Sigor
- Education CAS Sarah Ruto
- Former Water PS Joseph Irungu
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke