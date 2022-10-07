RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Chebukati's wife shortlisted for lucrative PS job

Denis Mwangi

The list also features current and former CEOs & PSs, election losers and other notable Kenyans

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati (right), his wife Mary and son Emmanuel
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati (right), his wife Mary and son Emmanuel

Mary Chebukati Wanyonyi, the wife of IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has been shortlisted for the position of Principal Secretary.

On Thursday evening, October 6, the Public Service Commission released the names of 477 candidates who will be interviewed for the PS positions.

The list also included former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir and members of President William Ruto’s economic advisory council such as Alfred Ombudo K'Ombudo and Dr Irene Asienga.

Former Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir casting his vote on August 9, 2022
Former Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir casting his vote on August 9, 2022 Nixon Korir speaks after being defeated by Jalang'o in Lang'ata Pulse Live Kenya

Some 20 principal secretaries appointed in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure were also shortlisted.

President Ruto’s allies who lost in the August 9, General Election such as former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, Former Wajir West MP Ahmed Kolosh and former Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa will also be interviewed for the position.

READ: Gov't announces requirements for appointment as CAS

Other close associates include Korir Sing’oei, who served as Ruto’s legal adviser when he was the deputy president and Prof Edward Kisiang’ani, a member of his communication team.

The announcement by PSC said the interviews will be conducted from October 12 to October 22, and the list will be trimmed from 477 to 49 successful candidates.

According to the latest data from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, a PS is entitled to a monthly salary of Sh765,188.

Over 9,000 applicants had shown interest in the lucrative positions advertised in September.

Acting Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth during a past media briefing
Acting Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth during a past media briefing Acting Director-General for Health Patrick Amoth Pulse Live Kenya

Other notable names on the list include;

  1. Ag Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth.
  2. Daystar University VC Prof Laban Ayiro
  3. Former Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Halakhe Waqo
  4. Former NTSA Director General Francis Meja
  5. Former Kericho Deputy Governor Lily Ngok.
  6. Former Kenya Power CEO Bernard Ngugi
  7. HELB CEO Charles Ringera
  8. KEBS MD Bernard Njiraini 
  9. Environment PS Chris Kiptoo 
  10. Broadcasting and telecommunications PS Esther Koimett
  11. Industrialisation PS Peter Kaberia
  12. Regional and Northern Corridor Dev PS Belio Kipsang’
  13. Education PS Julius Jwan
  14. Planning PS Saitoti Torome
  15. Agriculture PS Francis Owino
  16. ICT PS Jerome Ochieng’
  17. Housing PS Charles Hinga
  18. TVET PS Margaret Mwakimu
  19. Social Protection PS Nelson Marwa
  20. Wildlife PS Fred Sigor
  21. Education CAS Sarah Ruto
  22. Former Water PS Joseph Irungu
