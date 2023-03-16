ADVERTISEMENT
CA issues statement after Kisumu attack by protestors

Amos Robi

The chaos saw Communications Authority Director General Ezra Chiloba whisked to safety

Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba
Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Ezra Chiloba

The Communications Authority of Kenya has released a statement regarding the disruption of the World Consumer Rights Day event in Kisumu City.

The event, which was held at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex, was disrupted by protesters in the Kisumu Central Business District following Azimio One Kenya leader Raila Odinga's call to mass action.

According to Patricia Muchiri, the head of corporate communications of the body, the event started well, with high-level dignitaries, including Kisumu County Deputy Governor Matthew Owili Director General Communications Authority of Kenya Ezra Chiloba and guests from top telecommunications companies.

"After the morning session, the Director General addressed the media and was scheduled for an African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI) Governing Council meeting in Ciala.

"As he was leaving the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex, he encountered a group of protesters who unfortunately interrupted what was otherwise a successful event," the statement read.

Protestors disrupt Communications Authority event in Kisumu
Protestors disrupt Communications Authority event in Kisumu Pulse Live Kenya

READ : Raila lectures police at roadblock along road leading to Kisumu State Lodge

The Director General managed to evade the disruptive group and continued to address the delegates at the Ciala Hotel. The statement revealed that the event was interrupted by protesters, causing chaos and resulting in guests running for safety.

It is however unclear why the attack occurred, security agencies had yet to release any official statements regarding the incident. Since Odinga's call for mass action, there have been protests in the Nyanza region counties of Kisumu, Migori, Homa Bay, and parts of the Western Region.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo condemned the incident saying it was regrettable that it had occurred.

"It is regrettable that a group of youth, ostensibly doing a demo in Kisumu, this morning disrupted an official function of the Communication Authority. Eye-witness accounts indicate that the bandits destroyed CA property at the venue and took off with items whose value is still unknown.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo speaks during a past meeting
ICT CS Eliud Owalo speaks during a past meeting Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto's team rolls out 5 strategies to counter Raila's mass protest

Owalo stated that there was no place for such base conduct in social order.

