CS Kuria clashes with Rachel Ruto over Benny Hinn's crusade in Nairobi

The event, which took place at Nyayo Stadium from Saturday, February 24, to Sunday, February 25, 2024, saw the preacher taking the stage, offering spiritual teachings and prayers.

However, Kuria's sharp criticism has shed light on a more contentious aspect of the gathering, particularly Hinn's approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

According to Kuria, "It is wrong to give an Israeli preacher an opportunity to give one-sided views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on National TV and in such a quasi State function."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Israeli-American preacher was invited to attend the crusade through the office of First Lady Rachel Ruto.

Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The event was also attended by President William Ruto.

His statement underscores a growing concern about the platform provided to Hinn, suggesting it might have been used to propagate a biased perspective on a highly sensitive issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya, as Kuria highlighted, maintains a stance of neutrality and peace, advocating for the cessation of hostilities in the long-standing conflict.

"Kenya continues to call for a cessation of hostilities even as we show solidarity with Israel over the October 7th terror attacks," Kuria noted, emphasizing Kenya's balanced approach towards both parties involved in the conflict.

He further reaffirmed Kenya's support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, a principle that stands at the heart of the nation's foreign policy.

On the other hand, Rachel Ruto expressed her profound appreciation and optimism for Kenya's future, echoing a biblical promise of prosperity and dominion.

Referencing Deuteronomy 15:6, the First Lady shared, "For the Lord your God will bless you as he has promised, and you will lend to many nations but will borrow from none. You will rule over many nations, but none will rule over you."

ADVERTISEMENT

This scripture, she noted, is a cornerstone of hope and faith for Kenya, promising a future where the nation will not only achieve prosperity but also extend its blessings to others, free from the constraints of debt and external dominance.

The crusade, according to the First Lady, was not just an event for spiritual healing and salvation but also a pivotal moment for national encouragement, reinforcing the belief in Kenya's destined prosperity and self-reliance.

"We thank God for the powerful ministry of Pastor Benny Hinn, who brought the message of healing and salvation to our nation. We appreciate everyone who participated and supported this crusade," she concluded, extending gratitude to all those who made the event a success.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a decades-long struggle between Israelis and Palestinians, revolves around disputes over land, sovereignty, and rights.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a topic that requires careful handling, especially by those in positions of influence, to avoid exacerbating tensions or spreading misinformation.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Kuria's comments come at a time when Kenya, like many other nations, is navigating its diplomatic relationships in the Middle East.

The emphasis on a balanced and fair discussion on international platforms highlights Kenya's commitment to international peace and solidarity with all parties.

The Benny Hinn crusade, attended by thousands, was not just a religious gathering but also a moment that brought to the forefront the responsibilities of public figures in addressing global issues.

ADVERTISEMENT