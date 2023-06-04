The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Brownskin's other girlfriend living abroad surfaces as DCI gives update

Charles Ouma

Detectives have since established that after recording the ordeal, the suspect sent the video to his other girlfriend living abroad - DCI

DJ Brownskin
DJ Brownskin

Following the arrest of DJ Brownskin, a mystery woman who the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) maintains is DJ Brownskin’s girlfriend has surfaced.

The DJ was arrested over the death of his wife, Sharon Njeri who died in June last year.

According to the DCI, DJ Brownskin (Michael Macharia Njiiri) who is in police custody at Kasarani Police Station recorded his wife committing suicide by ingesting poison and shared the video with his other girlfriend.

The girlfriend in question who lives abroad then went public with the video that caused outrage with the public demanding for the arrest of the DJ.

“Detectives have since established that after recording the ordeal, the suspect sent the video to his other girlfriend living abroad, before the girlfriend went public with the information through the blogger.” Read the statement posted by the DCI on Twitter.

DCI noted that DJ Brownskin defied summons and was on the run before his arrest on June1, bringing the cat and mouse game to an end.

“Detectives have finally arrested a local DJ who has been on the run after he defied summons by police to record a statement in relation to his wife’s death. Michael Macharia Njiiri aka DJ Brown Skin, was arrested on Thursday night by sleuths based at Kasarani police station, after engaging them in cat and mouse games for the past few weeks.

“Efforts to summon the suspect to shed more light into the incident proved futile, as he remained elusive prompting detectives to launch a manhunt leading to his arrest on Madaraka Day, moments past midnight.”

READ: Police arrest DJ Brownskin over wife's death, claim he evaded them after viral video

The statement added that the DJ documented what would be his wife’s final moments in a heart-wrenching video without intervening.

“The DJ had been summoned by detectives to shed more light into the death of his wife Sharon Njeri, 33, who ingested poison as he recorded on a device on the night of July 29 and 30, last year. In a heart-wrenching video tape released by a popular blogger on April 1, 9 months after Njeri’s remains had been buried, her last moments were filmed by the DJ as she emptied a poisonous substance into a cup and ingested without hesitation.

“She then slumped on a couch and called her two children to inform them of her impending death. The mother of two collapsed and died shortly thereafter. She was buried at her parents home in Koimbe Weithaga village, Murang’a County, on August 6 last year.” Read the statement.

The statement added that DJ Brownskin who is currently being held at Kasarani police as detectives gather more information from witnesses, to build a strong case against the suspect.

He will be charged with the offence of aiding suicide and failing to prevent the same contrary to Section 225 (C) of the Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

