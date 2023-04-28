The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DCI: How Kiambu chef covered up girlfriend's murder after she failed to report to work

Denis Mwangi

Morris Njuguna reported to the hotel where they both worked as his girlfriend's body lay lifeless back at home

Chef holding flaming pan
Chef holding flaming pan

DCI detectives are currently investigating the murder of Ryspa Ndunge, a cashier at a nyama choma eatery located at Kamakis along the Eastern bypass.

Recommended articles

Her body was found in a suitcase dumped in Ruiru, Kiambu County on April 18, 2023.

The investigation has revealed that her husband, Morris Njuguna, who was also a chef at the eatery, covered up her murder after she failed to report to work.

A collage of Morris Njuguna and his girlfriend Ryspa Ndunge
A collage of Morris Njuguna and his girlfriend Ryspa Ndunge A collage photo of Morris Njuguna and his girlfriend Ryspa Ndunge Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Njuguna, who confessed to the murder, suspected that his girlfriend was engaging in other activities during the late hours of the night when she often arrived home past 3:00 am.

This suspicion reportedly led to constant arguments between the couple, which ultimately culminated in a fight on April 17 that turned fatal, ending the life of the young woman.

"Due to the nature of their duties, the man would be the first to arrive home before 10:00 pm, while the deceased would be dropped home later in the devil’s hours at around 3:00 am .

"This didn’t go down well with Morris who suspected that all that time was not spent on balancing the day’s sales as alleged, but on other suspicious activities," a statement from the DCI said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Njuguna left for work on the morning of April 18, 2023 as usual.

He informed his colleagues that Ndunge had quit her job and that they would be moving out of their house to a new location.

Later that day, he returned home carrying a sack that he had bought and used it to conceal Ndunge's body inside a suitcase.

Njuguna then disguised the suitcase as luggage and walked for about a kilometer before disposing of it outside the gate of a rental building.

ADVERTISEMENT

CCTV footage obtained by detectives showed Njuguna carrying the suitcase at around 9:35 pm before dumping it.

The discovery of Ndunge's body was reported to the Gatongora police station by the landlord of the building close to where the suitcase was dumped.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

Detectives based at DCI Ruiru, who are investigating the case, later arrested Njuguna on April 21, 2023, and recorded statements from various witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the DCI also arrested a second suspect, Francis Chege, 32, who was found in possession of Ndunge's phone. Chege, who is a cousin of Njuguna, claimed that Njuguna had given him the phone.

Njuguna has been remanded in custody while investigations continue.

He is expected to be charged with murder, contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

DCI: How Kiambu chef covered up girlfriend's murder after she failed to report to work

DCI: How Kiambu chef covered up girlfriend's murder after she failed to report to work

Cabinet trims KRA boss' powers & approves tax exemptions in the 2023/24 budget

Cabinet trims KRA boss' powers & approves tax exemptions in the 2023/24 budget

CS Kindiki: 100+ followers were rescued at Pastor Ezekiel's church during arrest

CS Kindiki: 100+ followers were rescued at Pastor Ezekiel's church during arrest

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina-Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Super Metro sacco buses

How Hack Super Metro investors, drivers multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes