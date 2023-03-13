ADVERTISEMENT
State drops case against former Interior CS Matiang'i

Amos Robi

Matiang'i was facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information.

Dr Fred Matiang'i with lawyers Otiende Amollo and Okong'o Omogeni
Dr Fred Matiang'i with lawyers Otiende Amollo and Okong'o Omogeni

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has dropped charges against former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i.

According to the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Lilian Obuo, the evidence presented was insufficient to prosecute the former CS, a decision which was arrived at after independent analysis by the office of the DPP.

"Upon independent and thorough analysis of the evidence availed and a review of the statements of the witnesses, the director of Public Prosecutions found out that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain charges against Dr Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i and his advocate Mr Danstan Omari," read the statement by the ODPP.

The DPP directed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) closes the inquiry into the former CS who was being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions has therefore directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to close the inquiry file with no further police action," read the statement by Lilian Obuo, the Deputy DPP.

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i at the DCI headquarters Photo/Courtesy
Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i at the DCI headquarters Photo/Courtesy Pulse Live Kenya

Matiang'i was being investigated after an alleged raid of his Karen home by police on February 8, allegations police and the DCI dismissed.

On March 7, Matiang'i appeared before the DCI headquarters where he was grilled for over six hours in relation to the home raid.

He was released from the DCI offices on the condition that he would respond to calls by the DCI at any time.

On Sunday, March 12, the former CS held a meeting with leaders drawn from the Gusii community among them Education Cabinet Ezekiel Machogu and Solicitor General Nominee Shadrack Mose.

Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Education CS Ezekiel Machogu
Former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Education CS Ezekiel Machogu Pulse Live Kenya

The meeting held in Nairobi comes days before President Ruto's scheduled tour of the Gusii region and homecoming ceremony for CS Machogu later this month.

Details of the meeting, however, remained scanty although reports said the meeting is aimed at unifying the leaders drawn from the community.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu recently vowed to unite leaders from the region regardless of their political subscriptions both past and present.

The Sunday meeting was the first public appearance of Matiang'i with other leaders from the Gusii region after his appearance at the DCI.

Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

