State drops case against former Interior CS Matiang'i

According to the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Lilian Obuo, the evidence presented was insufficient to prosecute the former CS, a decision which was arrived at after independent analysis by the office of the DPP.

"Upon independent and thorough analysis of the evidence availed and a review of the statements of the witnesses, the director of Public Prosecutions found out that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain charges against Dr Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i and his advocate Mr Danstan Omari," read the statement by the ODPP.

The DPP directed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) closes the inquiry into the former CS who was being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions has therefore directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to close the inquiry file with no further police action," read the statement by Lilian Obuo, the Deputy DPP.

Matiang'i was being investigated after an alleged raid of his Karen home by police on February 8, allegations police and the DCI dismissed.

On March 7, Matiang'i appeared before the DCI headquarters where he was grilled for over six hours in relation to the home raid.

He was released from the DCI offices on the condition that he would respond to calls by the DCI at any time.

Matiang'i meets Gusii leaders

On Sunday, March 12, the former CS held a meeting with leaders drawn from the Gusii community among them Education Cabinet Ezekiel Machogu and Solicitor General Nominee Shadrack Mose.

The meeting held in Nairobi comes days before President Ruto's scheduled tour of the Gusii region and homecoming ceremony for CS Machogu later this month.

Details of the meeting, however, remained scanty although reports said the meeting is aimed at unifying the leaders drawn from the community.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu recently vowed to unite leaders from the region regardless of their political subscriptions both past and present.