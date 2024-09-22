All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

Despite recent claims by leader of Majority in the National Assembly, Kimani Ichung’wah that there are no such plans, Gachagua’s team remains troubled and has urged the President to intervene while sharing details of the alleged plan.

Below is the account of the plot. as shared by Deputy President Rigathis Gachagua's allies in his presence on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Names of 2 ODM MPs to table motion: Malala adds Raila's ODM into the mix

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Gachagua’s allies, ODM is actively working with UDA bigwigs allied to President William Ruto to plot Gachagua’s downfall by way of impeachment.

Embattled United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary General Cleophas Malala who resurfaced alongside Gachagua at a church event in Thika today (Sunday 22) claimed that Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and his Homa Bay town counterpart Peter Kaluma had been settled on to move the motion.

"The same people who are moving that motion, and I am being told that they have selected Junet Mohamed and Peter Kaluma,” Malala claimed.

Gathoni Wamuchomba on when impeachment motion will be tabled

ADVERTISEMENT

DP Gachagua’s team maintained that the Gachagua impeachment talk is not empty as they are privy to crucial information that those behind the plot will move to parliament next week.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba bitterly lamented at the turn of events, reminding the President not to forget Gachagua’s unwavering support, urging him to intervene and bring his house to order.

"There are some elements that wake up every day with a plot on how to ensure you don't succeed.

"Those are the same people who have come together with leaders from ODM to bring a motion to impeach Rigathi Gachagua next week." Wamuchomba claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

End game: Ruto on the chopping board and 2027 elections

Gachagua’s allies argued that those behind Gachagua’s impeachment are keen on Ruto’s downfall and will trail their guns on the President once done with his deputy.

According to Malala, denying Ruto a second term in 2027 elections is the ultimate goal, and once done with Gachagua, it will be Ruto’s turn on the chopping board.

"I am not qualified to advise but these people you want to use to oust your deputy who stood with you, you might be thinking that you are impeaching Rigathi Gachagua but you have started the journey of removing yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

(They) will start by removing your deputy but I assure you those same people will remove you as president." Malala averred.

Gachagua & Wamuchomba on betrayal and consequences on Ruto should he fail to act

Gachagua who attended the service cautioned the president against betrayal, noting that allowing him to be humiliated and disrespected, including plans to impeach the DP will be the ultimate betrayal.

He cautioned that Ruto, having promised not to allow his deputy go through what he underwent while deputizing retired President Uhuru Kenyatta will lose trust with Mount Kenya region should he allow that to happen and nothing can be done to salvage it.

"Ruto made one promise which does not require any funding, it does not require IMF or the World Bank. He promised that under his watch he would not allow his deputy to be humiliated. If he cannot keep that one promise, then there is no other thing people can trust him with," Gachagua stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator KarungoThangwa (Kiambu), DP Rigathi Gachagua, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and former Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Sunday, September 22 Pulse Live Kenya

Wamuchomba reiterated that they loathe betrayal and it would be unfortunate for the President not to call his troops to order.

"We hate betrayal. The impeachment is being planned and those people who are being used to sign it are the same ones who insulted and humiliated. My president, please remember," Wamuchomba added.