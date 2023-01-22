Female UDA governor angrily lectures Raila over planned Kamukunji rally

Governor Mbarire in a bitter rant during an interdenominational church service at Kerugoya stadium said Odinga was in his sunset age and should pass on the baton to young leaders.

“Raila is now in his late 70s, he is a grandfather and must now know what is expected of him in his old age," Mbarire remarked.

Mbarire further threatened to expose those financing Odinga noting that a recent meeting in Mombasa brought together individuals who plan to fund the opposition meetings.

“I know the people who held a meeting in Mombasa to plan how to bankroll Raila. We want to tell them that they should stop and if they joke around, I will reveal their names. One day we shall reveal them. They should stop disturbing us,” Governor Mbarire said.

Below is the video of Mbarire's remarks courtesy of Nation Africa;

The first-term governor urged the Azimio wing to do away with the notion that they were rigged out of the 2022 general elections and get rid of the evidence which they did not present at the supreme court.

In a statement on Saturday, Odinga through his spokesperson Dennis Onyango announced the Azimio leader will host a rally at Kamukunji grounds moments after his arrival in the country from South Africa.

“Upon arrival, Mr Odinga will proceed to the Kamukunji grounds in Kamukunji Constituency for a People’s Baraza consultations with the public where they will discuss recent disclosures by a whistleblower on the conduct of the 2022 general election,” he stated.

Raila Odinga with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Pulse Live Kenya