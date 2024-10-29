Explicit messages from young men push Passaris to speak out

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has talked about an unusual challenge she faces as a female politician—being approached by younger men in inappropriate ways online.

In an event addressing the public, Passaris shared that some younger men have been sending her explicit messages and images, behaviour she finds disrespectful and inappropriate for her age.

Esther Passaris exposes young men sending her explicit message

Passaris expressed her dismay at the unsolicited advances she receives, comparing these young men to her own children, who are in their twenties.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Sometimes young people disrespect me,” she remarked in Swahili, adding that she receives inappropriate images and messages.

“Some tell me they have inches,” she continued, shocked by the audacity of these younger men. Reflecting on her age, she said, “I wonder, you are young like my son; I am 60 years old. Young people, be respectful.”

Her comments resonated with her audience, highlighting a broader issue that some public figures face in the digital age. For Passaris, this behaviour not only crosses personal boundaries but also lacks the respect she believes young people should demonstrate toward elders.

Millie Odhiambo faces similar encounters

This isn’t the first time a female politician has opened up about such incidents.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo previously shared similar experiences, detailing how younger men contacted her with explicit messages after her phone number, along with those of other politicians, was leaked online.

Odhiambo recounted that one young man bragged about his physical attributes and his supposed prowess in the bedroom. Amused but unimpressed, she responded to him by stating she had 'retired in that sector' subtly putting an end to the conversation.

Odhiambo’s humour in handling the situation resonated with many Kenyans, who found her response both amusing and appropriate.

Pulse Live Kenya

The politician is happily married to Mabona Magugu, whom she introduced to the public during the launch of her book, Rig or Rigged, on October 1.

Her comments on the young man’s advances brought a humorous response from netizens, some of whom shared that they enjoyed dating older women.