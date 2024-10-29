The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Explicit messages from young men push Passaris to speak out

Lynet Okumu

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has shared that some younger men have been sending her explicit messages and images.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris
  • Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris faces inappropriate online advances from younger men.
  • Passaris expresses dismay at receiving explicit messages and images, comparing the men to her own children.
  • The story sparked online conversations about the challenges female public figures face.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has talked about an unusual challenge she faces as a female politician—being approached by younger men in inappropriate ways online.

In an event addressing the public, Passaris shared that some younger men have been sending her explicit messages and images, behaviour she finds disrespectful and inappropriate for her age.

Passaris expressed her dismay at the unsolicited advances she receives, comparing these young men to her own children, who are in their twenties.

Esther Passaris
Esther Passaris Pulse Live Kenya

“Sometimes young people disrespect me,” she remarked in Swahili, adding that she receives inappropriate images and messages.

“Some tell me they have inches,” she continued, shocked by the audacity of these younger men. Reflecting on her age, she said, “I wonder, you are young like my son; I am 60 years old. Young people, be respectful.”

Her comments resonated with her audience, highlighting a broader issue that some public figures face in the digital age. For Passaris, this behaviour not only crosses personal boundaries but also lacks the respect she believes young people should demonstrate toward elders.

This isn’t the first time a female politician has opened up about such incidents.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo previously shared similar experiences, detailing how younger men contacted her with explicit messages after her phone number, along with those of other politicians, was leaked online.

Odhiambo recounted that one young man bragged about his physical attributes and his supposed prowess in the bedroom. Amused but unimpressed, she responded to him by stating she had 'retired in that sector' subtly putting an end to the conversation.

Odhiambo’s humour in handling the situation resonated with many Kenyans, who found her response both amusing and appropriate.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo
Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

The politician is happily married to Mabona Magugu, whom she introduced to the public during the launch of her book, Rig or Rigged, on October 1.

Her comments on the young man’s advances brought a humorous response from netizens, some of whom shared that they enjoyed dating older women.

The story sparked conversations online about the challenges female public figures face and how they handle these situations with dignity and poise.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

