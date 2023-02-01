ADVERTISEMENT
Family pays glowing tribute to Fridah Kamuyu who drowned in Juja dam

Amos Robi

Fridah Kamuyu was praised by her parents and sibling in the eulogy read during her burial

The late Fridah Warau Kamuyu
The late Fridah Warau Kamuyu

The late Fridah Kamuyu who drowned in Juja dam received a glowing tribute as she was laid to rest at her parents' home in Mathioya, Murang’a county.

Fridah’s parents Chris Kamuyu and Grace Ruguru described their daughter as a jovial lady who shared joy with everyone she came across.

“Dear daughter your love overwhelmed us with great joy in our hearts. We still recall your great laughter and stories. Your presence filled us with joy and happiness,” Kamuyu’s parents said in their tribute.

Similar remarks were shared by Kamuyu’s sister who said her sister had a left a gap, promising to keep her legacy.

“We lack words to express the love that you showed us in our lives, we will keep your legacy of love and making others smile even when things turn against their wishes,” the late Kamuyu’s sister said.

Fridah Kamuyu
Fridah Kamuyu Pulse Live Kenya

Her eulogy said she met her untimely death at a young age leaving out details surrounding her death.

Kamuyu who was the second born of four children lived a secret and it took over a week before she was identified by her relatives at the City Mortuary.

At the time of her death, Fridah did not have identification documents on her person. Police were only able to identify her by analysing her fingerprints.

At Juja dam where Fridah and Tirus lost their lives, authorities have banned human activity in the area which was used a recreation point.

Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into Juja dam
Man & woman drown after vehicle plunges into Juja dam Pulse Live Kenya

Muthoni said those that will be found in the area will be charged for environmental degradation charges.

“We have agreed with the Kiambu County government, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the public to ensure that no unsanctioned human activity is allowed around the dam past 6 pm. That place is not a sanctioned recreation site...in any case, the dam is on private land and no license has been given to allow its usage for public picnics," Juja Sub-County Commander Phyllis Muthoni said.

