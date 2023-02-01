Family pays glowing tribute to Fridah Kamuyu who drowned in Juja dam

Fridah’s parents Chris Kamuyu and Grace Ruguru described their daughter as a jovial lady who shared joy with everyone she came across.

“Dear daughter your love overwhelmed us with great joy in our hearts. We still recall your great laughter and stories. Your presence filled us with joy and happiness,” Kamuyu’s parents said in their tribute.

Similar remarks were shared by Kamuyu’s sister who said her sister had a left a gap, promising to keep her legacy.

“We lack words to express the love that you showed us in our lives, we will keep your legacy of love and making others smile even when things turn against their wishes,” the late Kamuyu’s sister said.

Her eulogy said she met her untimely death at a young age leaving out details surrounding her death.

Kamuyu who was the second born of four children lived a secret and it took over a week before she was identified by her relatives at the City Mortuary.

At the time of her death, Fridah did not have identification documents on her person. Police were only able to identify her by analysing her fingerprints.

At Juja dam where Fridah and Tirus lost their lives, authorities have banned human activity in the area which was used a recreation point.

Muthoni said those that will be found in the area will be charged for environmental degradation charges.