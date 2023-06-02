Ex-Citizen TV reporter speaks about being abandoned in the US

Speaking at a conference organized by the United States Department of State, On May 30, 2023, Mwambia shed light on the unique challenges faced by women in the news industry, particularly those living in exile.

She opened up about the difficulties she has encountered during her two-year stay in the US and her struggles to continue her journalism career.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Silenced voices & struggles

Mwambia highlighted the difficulties faced by investigative journalists in exile, emphasizing the silencing of their voices when they transition to a new country.

“First of all, when you come here from your country where you’ve done big stories, you’ve quoted all these people who are doing some corruption, big shots in the government… but believe me, when you come here, it’s like your voice is silenced.”

Despite having exposed corruption and quoted influential figures in her home country, Mwambia expressed the challenges of navigating the complex US media landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

She shared her frustration at the limited opportunities and her inability to accomplish much in her career since arriving in the US.

“It’s hard to navigate the US media landscape, especially for global journalists. It’s so hard. I’ve been here for two years and I’ve only been able to do one story with one of the local companies.

Abandoned & uncertain future

Adding to her struggles, Mwambia revealed that the organization that facilitated her relocation to the US abandoned her, leaving her on the brink of homelessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

She described the isolation and lack of support she experienced, finding herself in a foreign land with no one to turn to.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mwambia's remarks conveyed her empathy for the homeless individuals she encountered daily, as she contemplated her own uncertain future.

“Every day when I walk past all these metro buses and I see these homeless people. It’s one of those stories I would have loved to tell as a journalist, but now I walk as if I’m literally in their shoes, not knowing what’s going to happen to me,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exposé

Mwambia's troubles began after her groundbreaking investigative report, "Guns Galore," exposed the alarming practice of rogue police officers and soldiers renting out their firearms to criminals.

Pulse Live Kenya

Her investigation uncovered a network of corruption within the security agencies, where officers facilitated criminal activities in exchange for financial gain.

ADVERTISEMENT