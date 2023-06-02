The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-Citizen TV reporter speaks about being abandoned in the US

Lynet Okumu

Purity Mwambia fled into exile in 2021 following death threats from corrupt senior police officers she exposed.

Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia
Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia

Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia, known for her groundbreaking exposé on rogue cops titled "Guns Galore," in found herself in exile in the United States due to death threats she received.

Recommended articles

Speaking at a conference organized by the United States Department of State, On May 30, 2023, Mwambia shed light on the unique challenges faced by women in the news industry, particularly those living in exile.

She opened up about the difficulties she has encountered during her two-year stay in the US and her struggles to continue her journalism career.

Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia
Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Why Kenyans think Ayub Abdikadir is Citizen TV's next Hussein Mohamed

Mwambia highlighted the difficulties faced by investigative journalists in exile, emphasizing the silencing of their voices when they transition to a new country.

“First of all, when you come here from your country where you’ve done big stories, you’ve quoted all these people who are doing some corruption, big shots in the government… but believe me, when you come here, it’s like your voice is silenced.”

Despite having exposed corruption and quoted influential figures in her home country, Mwambia expressed the challenges of navigating the complex US media landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia
Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia Pulse Live Kenya

She shared her frustration at the limited opportunities and her inability to accomplish much in her career since arriving in the US.

“It’s hard to navigate the US media landscape, especially for global journalists. It’s so hard. I’ve been here for two years and I’ve only been able to do one story with one of the local companies.

Adding to her struggles, Mwambia revealed that the organization that facilitated her relocation to the US abandoned her, leaving her on the brink of homelessness.

ADVERTISEMENT

She described the isolation and lack of support she experienced, finding herself in a foreign land with no one to turn to.

Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia
Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Mwambia's remarks conveyed her empathy for the homeless individuals she encountered daily, as she contemplated her own uncertain future.

“Every day when I walk past all these metro buses and I see these homeless people. It’s one of those stories I would have loved to tell as a journalist, but now I walk as if I’m literally in their shoes, not knowing what’s going to happen to me,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwambia's troubles began after her groundbreaking investigative report, "Guns Galore," exposed the alarming practice of rogue police officers and soldiers renting out their firearms to criminals.

Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia
Former Citizen TV investigative journalist Purity Mwambia Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Citizen TV seniors give Sam Gituku 'Form One' treatment on his News Gang debut [Video]

Her investigation uncovered a network of corruption within the security agencies, where officers facilitated criminal activities in exchange for financial gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revelations angered those involved, leading to threats on Mwambia's life.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

Senator proposes extended public holidays in new Bill

Senator proposes extended public holidays in new Bill

Ex-Citizen TV reporter speaks about being abandoned in the US

Ex-Citizen TV reporter speaks about being abandoned in the US

Ruto launches 2nd phase of Hustler Fund with Sh1M loan limit [Qualifications]

Ruto launches 2nd phase of Hustler Fund with Sh1M loan limit [Qualifications]

Indian official pumps water out of entire dam to get Samsung phone which fell during selfie

Indian official pumps water out of entire dam to get Samsung phone which fell during selfie

Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream & video games to boy who had a sore throat

Doctor loses job after prescribing ice cream & video games to boy who had a sore throat

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

CJ Koome stuns in Sh23M SUV at the Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Ex-PS nominee speaks hours after being dropped by President Ruto

Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Kenyans flock to Moi Stadium Embu for 60th Madaraka Day celebrations [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charles Hinga

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Mercedes Benz S600

Tycoon loses multi-million Mercedes Benz S600 to auctioneers

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Vice Chairperson Seth Panyako and President William Ruto in Karen on September 6, 2022.

UDA vice chairman resigns, dumps party to protest high cost of living & housing fund

Protests along Naivasha Road on Friday May 26, 2023 as traders protest demolition of business structures (vibandas)

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]