Former Soy MP Caleb Kositany lands State appointment

Former Soy MP Caleb Kositany has been appointed the chairperson of the Kenya Airports Authority by President William Ruto.
Kositany had earlier been shortlisted for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS)
In a gazette notice dated March 15, Kositany will serve for a three-year period effective March 17.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (a) of the Kenya Airports Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Caleb Kipkemoi Kositany to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Airports Authority," read the gazette notice in part.
Kositany is a long-time ally of Ruto and was among the Jubilee Party officials who were purged from their leadership positions in 2020. He served as the deputy secretary general of Jubilee Party leadership before his removal.
Kositany will now be responsible for overseeing the aviation sector in the country.
Kositany's appointment is the latest from the appointments made by President William Ruto.
Kositany had initially been shortlisted for a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position but did not make the final list of nominees.
Others that have been appointed for state positions include Margaret Karungaru Gachagua, the widow of former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua and sister-in-law to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Margaret Gachagua was nominated to serve in the National Gender and Equality Commission
Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo was appointed chairperson of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.
Other key appointments include
- John Konchella - Board member of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority
- Ali Mbogo - Chairperson of the LAPPSET Corridor Development Authority Board
- Anwar Oloitiptip - Board member of the LAPPSET Corridor Development Authority
- Emilio Mugo - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Environmental Management Authority
- Francis Gichaba - Chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Board
- Dr. Rispa Waphukulu - Chairperson of the Kenya Literature Bureau
- Odoyo Owidi - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency with
- Brown Ondego - Chairperson of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Board
