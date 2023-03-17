Former Soy MP Caleb Kositany lands State appointment

In a gazette notice dated March 15, Kositany will serve for a three-year period effective March 17.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (a) of the Kenya Airports Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Caleb Kipkemoi Kositany to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Airports Authority," read the gazette notice in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kositany is a long-time ally of Ruto and was among the Jubilee Party officials who were purged from their leadership positions in 2020. He served as the deputy secretary general of Jubilee Party leadership before his removal.

Kositany will now be responsible for overseeing the aviation sector in the country.

Kositany's appointment is the latest from the appointments made by President William Ruto.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Kositany had initially been shortlisted for a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position but did not make the final list of nominees.

Others that have been appointed for state positions include Margaret Karungaru Gachagua, the widow of former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua and sister-in-law to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Margaret Gachagua was nominated to serve in the National Gender and Equality Commission

Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo was appointed chairperson of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Other key appointments include