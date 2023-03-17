ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former Soy MP Caleb Kositany lands State appointment

Amos Robi

Kositany had earlier been shortlisted for the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS)

MP Caleb Kositany, George Natembeya and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen
MP Caleb Kositany, George Natembeya and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen

Former Soy MP Caleb Kositany has been appointed the chairperson of the Kenya Airports Authority by President William Ruto.

Recommended articles

In a gazette notice dated March 15, Kositany will serve for a three-year period effective March 17.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (a) of the Kenya Airports Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint Caleb Kipkemoi Kositany to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Airports Authority," read the gazette notice in part.

Caleb Kositany
Caleb Kositany Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Jane Ngoiri, Lonyang'apuo land government roles in latest appointments

Kositany is a long-time ally of Ruto and was among the Jubilee Party officials who were purged from their leadership positions in 2020. He served as the deputy secretary general of Jubilee Party leadership before his removal.

Kositany will now be responsible for overseeing the aviation sector in the country.

Kositany's appointment is the latest from the appointments made by President William Ruto.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Reactions from prominent Kenyans who missed out on CAS nominations

Kositany had initially been shortlisted for a Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) position but did not make the final list of nominees.

Others that have been appointed for state positions include Margaret Karungaru Gachagua, the widow of former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua and sister-in-law to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Margaret Gachagua was nominated to serve in the National Gender and Equality Commission

Former West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo was appointed chairperson of the North Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Nyeri County First Lady Margaret Karungaru Gachagua
Former Nyeri County First Lady Margaret Karungaru Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job

  •  John Konchella - Board member of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority
  • Ali Mbogo - Chairperson of the LAPPSET Corridor Development Authority Board 
  • Anwar Oloitiptip - Board member of the LAPPSET Corridor Development Authority
  • Emilio Mugo - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the National Environmental Management Authority
  • Francis Gichaba - Chairperson of the Kenya Tourism Board
  • Dr. Rispa Waphukulu - Chairperson of the Kenya Literature Bureau
  •  Odoyo Owidi - Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency with
  • Brown Ondego - Chairperson of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Board
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former Soy MP Caleb Kositany lands State appointment

Former Soy MP Caleb Kositany lands State appointment

Justice for Jeff: Gachagua breaks silence

Justice for Jeff: Gachagua breaks silence

Reactions from prominent Kenyans who missed out on CAS nominations

Reactions from prominent Kenyans who missed out on CAS nominations

Millicent Omanga biography: Political career, net worth, husband & children

Millicent Omanga biography: Political career, net worth, husband & children

DCI issues update on Jeff Mwathi's death probe after concluding 1st phase

DCI issues update on Jeff Mwathi's death probe after concluding 1st phase

Details of multimillion benefits CASs will enjoy in office

Details of multimillion benefits CASs will enjoy in office

Charlene Ruto, Brenda Majune to launch 'Daughters of William Ruto' group

Charlene Ruto, Brenda Majune to launch 'Daughters of William Ruto' group

Jalang’o changes tune over attending Raila’s mass action protest

Jalang’o changes tune over attending Raila’s mass action protest

Ukur Yatani, Joseph Kinyua summoned over suspicious Sh6B deal

Ukur Yatani, Joseph Kinyua summoned over suspicious Sh6B deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Naomi Shaban

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job