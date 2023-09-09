The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gachagua jokes about Raila's conduct at KICC & Kalonzo's State House visit

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua had his day to share his honest thoughts about Raila Odinga's conduct at KICC and Kalonzo Musyoka's visit to State House

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka visited State House earlier in the week on September 5.

DP Gachagua joked that Kalonzo arrived at State House during the night to shield himself from the wrath of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The DP accused Raila Odinga of not being genuine with the push for a dialogue with President William Ruto, citing that the Azimio leader had punished opposition politicians who had met with the head of state.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking during a funeral service on September 8, 2023
“Why is it a problem if anyone else from the opposition meets with President Ruto?” Gachagua questioned.

Giving more details of Kalonzo’s recent visit, the DP said the former VP attended the banquet held in honour of heads of state and government who were in the country for the Africa Climate Summit.

“We were at State House at night when Kalonzo came. Why couldn’t he come during the day? I saw Murkomen taking pictures with him. Why haven’t they chased Kalonzo from Azimio? If the ODM MPs who met with the president were punished, why was Kalonzo not punished yet he came and ate food?

“He was there when we hosted heads of state. I saw him enjoying the food and soup and having a good time. The MPs only want development, why was it a problem?” Gachagua said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticised Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s conduct during the heads of state session at the Africa Climate Summit earlier in the week.

He said that despite being received well at KICC, Odinga wanted to be treated like a head of state.

Raila Odinga arriving at KICC for the Africa Climate Summit and was received by DP Rigathi Gachagua

“I welcomed him at KICC because he is our elder. However, he wanted to sit in the space designated for presidents. That place even a minister could not enter, only heads of state. We were wondering who elected him president,” Gachagua said.

The DP added that during their brief conversation at the event, he urged the former prime minister to consider retiring, assuring that the government was ready to accord him the necessary support, even grant him a motorcade with outriders.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

