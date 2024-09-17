Gilbert Masengeli's Biography: Career in NPS, salary, education, awards

Gilbert Masengeli, is a seasoned law enforcement professional with over 35 years of experience in the National Police Service, has taken up the role of Acting Inspector General of Police pending the approval of Douglas Kanja.

His extensive career, marked by strategic leadership and commendable service, positions him as a key figure in maintaining security within the country.

A steady rise through the ranks

Masengeli began his career as a Senior Superintendent of Police and steadily worked his way up to the rank of Commissioner of Police.

His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the National Police College, Embakasi 'A' Campus, where he served as Commandant before his recent appointment.

Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli Pulse Live Kenya

Masengeli is also a certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), adding a layer of expertise to his distinguished profile.

His experience spans various critical roles, including leading the Special Operations Group of the Border Police Unit, where he coordinated multi-agency special security operations.

In his capacity as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Masengeli demonstrated sharp strategic thinking by developing mitigation strategies and advising on security deployments along border points.

These responsibilities have earned him recognition and praise for his proactive approach to threat prevention.

As acting Inspector General of police, Masengeli takes home about Sh298,000. According to the National Police Service Commission, when an officer is eligible for appointment to a higher post and is called upon to act in that post pending advertisement of the post, he is eligible for payment of acting allowance at the rate of twenty percent (20%) of his substantive basic salary.

Acting allowance will not be payable to an officer for more than six (6) months

Educational achievements

Masengeli’s commitment to continuous learning has seen him acquire several academic qualifications, which have been crucial in enhancing his leadership capabilities.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli Pulse Live Kenya

He holds a Master of Science in Security and Forensics Management and a Bachelor of Science in Criminology, Security Management (Cyber-Crime), and Digital Forensic Technology from Dedan Kimathi University.

He also holds a Diploma in Criminology from the Kenya Institute of Studies in Criminology Justice.

To further bolster his expertise, Masengeli is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in International Relations at the United States International University (USIU), reflecting his dedication to academic and professional growth.

Acting Police Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli Pulse Live Kenya

Honours and awards

