Sakaja's plan for Dishi na County as schools re-open for term 3

In 2023, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja launched the Dishi Na County programme, aimed at addressing the alarming issue of hunger among schoolchildren.

Governor Sakaja was motivated to start the school meal programme after discovering that 1 out of 4 children in Nairobi were missing school because they had no food.

The harsh reality prompted Sakaja to introduce the Dishi Na County programme across all public schools and Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres in the city's 17 sub-counties.

Reflecting on the programme's origins, Sakaja noted, "As a Senator, I visited many schools, and whenever I asked the children what they needed, they always said food. It was a shocking revelation, but it made me determined to one day make this dream a reality."

In just one year, the programme has grown to support over 310,000 pupils, providing them with daily meals at a nominal cost of Sh5 per plate.

The payment is made through a 'tap-to-eat' system, a convenient method designed to streamline the process.

Recognising that some families may struggle to afford even this small fee, the county government has stepped in to cover the costs for those in need.

To date, over 17 million meals have been served since the launch of Dishi Na County.

Sakaja's efforts have also created employment opportunities for over 5,000 workers who prepare and deliver meals across the city.

The initiative has established 17 central kitchens, strategically located to serve various schools. These kitchens not only provide employment but also empower farmers from different parts of the country.

The produce used in the meals, such as rice from Mwea, beans from Central Kenya, and green grams (ndengu) from Western Kenya, is sourced locally, creating a reliable market for Kenyan farmers.

Sakaja's plan with Dishi na county as schools re-open for term three

As schools prepare to re-open for the third term, Governor Sakaja is expected to roll out Phase 3 of the Dishi Na County programme.

This phase will expand the initiative to include all public primary schools in Nairobi, bringing the total number of central kitchens to 17, one for each sub-county.

"We have established systems across all sub-counties to ensure that, by the next term, all registered public schools will provide nutritious meals," Sakaja confirmed.

The Dishi Na County programme, which began with the establishment of 10 central kitchens and served its first meals on 28 August 2023, has grown beyond expectations.