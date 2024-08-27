The sports category has moved to a new website.

Hefty fines & jail term motorists face for hitting cattle

Amos Robi

Motorists must obey signals from individuals herding cattle, similar to obeying traffic police officers.

An AI-generated image depicting cows crossing a road in Nairobi, Kenya
  • Cattle herders have the authority to flag down vehicles on the road, and their orders must be obeyed
  • The Traffic Act stipulates stringent disciplinary actions for those who disobey this legal provision
  • Convicted offenders could face fines, imprisonment, and even have their driving license cancelled

Many motorists drive around town and highways, unaware of some traffic laws that may seem absurd or ridiculous at first glance.

However, contravening these laws could land you in serious trouble, including imprisonment. One such law involves the surprising authority granted to cattle herders on the road.

According to the Traffic Act, it's not just traffic police officers who have the power to flag down vehicles.

Well, someone herding cattle also holds this authority, and their orders must be obeyed by all motorists.

Section 52(a) of the Traffic Act states, "The driver of a vehicle shall at all times obey any directions given, whether verbally or by signal, by a police officer in uniform, in the execution of his duty."

This provision is well-known to many drivers, but what’s less known is the following clause.

Section 52(d) adds that, "Any person in charge of any cattle raises his hand or in any manner gives a signal to stop, [the driver shall] forthwith stop his vehicle and keep it stationary for as long as it is reasonably necessary."

The law doesn’t stop at just outlining the duties of motorists in such situations. It also stipulates stringent disciplinary actions against those who disobey this legal provision.

“Any person who contravenes or fails to comply with any of the provisions of this section shall be guilty of an offence and liable for a first conviction, to a fine not exceeding fifty thousand shillings or a term of imprisonment not exceeding six months,” the Traffic Act states.

For repeat offenders, the penalties are even harsher. “If one is convicted for the same infringement for a second time, he or she should be fined not more than Sh75,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding one year,” the law continues.

In addition to fines and imprisonment, the law grants the court authority to take even more measures.

The court can cancel the offender's driving licence, effectively barring them from driving for an extended period.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

