Driver details High Court Judge's last moments before being found dead

Siaya High Court presiding Judge Daniel Ogola Ogembo has tragically passed away. His body was discovered at his residence in Siaya on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

The judge was found unresponsive after failing to answer calls and texts from his driver, who had dropped him off at his home the previous evening.

Circumstances surrounding his death

Judge Ogembo had worked throughout the day on Tuesday, July 16, before returning home alone.

According to police reports, his driver noted that Judge Ogembo had mentioned feeling unwell before going to bed.

Concerned when the judge did not respond to his usual morning calls, the driver sought assistance to access the house.

Upon entry, they found Judge Ogembo deceased. Authorities waited for his family to arrive to process the scene and subsequently moved the body to the mortuary for an autopsy and further investigations.

Recent tragedies in the Judiciary

This unfortunate event follows closely on the heels of the death of another judge, Justice David Majanja, who passed away due to complications from surgery.

Makadara Law Courts Monica Kivuti also died after being shot while at work.

Judge Daniel Ogembo's career

Judge Daniel Ogola Ogembo had a distinguished career in the Kenyan judiciary. He joined the judicial service as a Magistrate in 2004 and was appointed a Judge of the High Court in 2016.

Over his tenure, he served at the Eldoret, Milimani, and Siaya High Courts. His dedication and integrity in his role were widely recognised and respected.

Siaya Governor James Orengo expressed his condolences, highlighting Judge Ogembo's remarkable qualities.

"Justice Ogembo had a marvellous ability to listen intently, reflect quietly and then interject, usually with a brief few words that brought clarity in the courtroom. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Orengo said.

Judge Ogembo's educational and professional background

Judge Ogembo was highly qualified in his field, holding a Master of Arts (LLM) degree in International Studies and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree, both from the University of Nairobi.

He also held a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law and was admitted to the Roll of Advocates in 1993.

Before his judicial appointments, he practised law from 1993 to 2003.