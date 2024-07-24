How much police officers will earn after Ruto confirms pay increase starting July

He was speaking after presiding over the swearing in ceremony for Kenya Prisons Service Commissioner General Patrick Mwiti Arandu at State House, Nairobi.

“From this month we will be living up to our commitment to enhance the salaries of our police and prison officers,” President Ruto said.

The head of state explained that the security officers will receive the first installment of the proposed salary increase.

President William Ruto presiding over the swearing in ceremony for Kenya Prisons Service Commissioner General Patrick Mwiti Arandu at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

The salary increase complies with the recommendations from the taskforce led by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

New salaries for National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service

A long-serving constable who used to make Sh38,975 per month will now receive Sh40,354 with the new pay raise, while a newly promoted corporal will earn Sh27,879, compared to the current Sh26,500.

A recently promoted sergeant will see their salary increase from Sh36,450 to Sh38,829, and a long-serving sergeant will now get Sh55,049 instead of Sh53,570.

A recently promoted senior sergeant will see an increase of Sh1,379, bringing their new monthly salary to Sh41,649.

Meanwhile, a senior officer in the same rank will earn Sh60,449, up from Sh58,820.

A senior Inspector of Police will receive an additional Sh1,629, making their new salary Sh64,379, while the lowest in the same rank will get Sh44,369, up from Sh42,940.

A chief inspector's salary has been raised to Sh71,789 from Sh68,720, and junior officers in this rank will now earn Sh49,769, up from Sh47,290.

Those holding the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police will earn Sh218,269, while a Commissioner of Police, a position held by county police commanders, will receive Sh156,229, with the lowest in this rank getting Sh106,929.

The salary for a Senior Assistant Inspector General, the third highest rank in the service, has been increased by nearly Sh10,000, resulting in a new basic salary of Sh298,529, up from Sh289,090.

New entrants in this rank will earn Sh200,889, up from Sh189,640.

President Ruto Outlines Vision for Kenya Prison Service Under New Leadership

In his remarks, President Ruto emphasised the importance of strong leadership and outlined a comprehensive vision aimed at reforming and enhancing the correctional services in the country.

Expressing confidence in the newly appointed Commissioner General, President Ruto highlighted that the responsibilities assigned to him are well-deserved.

He stated, "I am persuaded and confident that the responsibilities that have been assigned to you as Commissioner General by virtue of this appointment are merited."

Government Support and Commitment

President Ruto pledged unwavering support from his administration, assuring the Commissioner General of full backing in undertaking the transformative agenda.

"I want to pledge and commit my support and that of the entire government to you and the prison service as you undertake the great transformation that we want of the prison service," he affirmed.

Reform Agenda

At the core of President Ruto's address was the ongoing reform process within the prison service.

He emphasised the need for continued efforts under the stewardship of the new Commissioner General.

The President stated, "The reform process that is going on at the prisons will be undertaken under your watch and stewardship."

National Tree Planting Program

Highlighting the prison service's role in national environmental initiatives, President Ruto pointed to the significant tree planting program. "We have a big program that is being undertaken by the prisons on tree planting. I will be very keen to see what the service is going to do by way of contribution to this very important national program," he noted.

Food Production Initiatives

In a bid to enhance food security, President Ruto stressed the importance of utilising arable prison land for food production. "It is my expectation of you to make sure that every arable piece of land under the prison service is put under food production for purposes of supplying food to the prison service and by extension to the country," he directed.

Decent Housing for Prison Officers

The President also addressed the need for decent housing for prison officers, highlighting a collaborative effort with the State Department of Housing.

"We will be working with you and your team to identify the areas to work with the State Department of Housing to ensure that our prison officers, men, and women, live in decent housing across the country," he explained.

