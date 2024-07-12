Ruto reassigns long-serving security head new role in police bosses shuffle

President William Ruto has re-assigned William Oloonkishu Yiampoy, the Commandant of the Presidential Escort Unit, to the position of Director of Operations at Police Headquarters.

Yiampoy, who assumed command of the President's security detail in 2022 immediately following the election, has transitioned from his previous role as Assistant Inspector General of Police.

With over 25 years of experience in the Presidential Escort Unit, Yiampoy is a seasoned professional in the field of VIP protection.

An alumnus of Egerton University, Yiampoy succeeded Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police Josphat Kirimi, who was promoted to the National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

Pulse Live Kenya

Yiampoy's experience in VIP protection

Yiampoy's extensive experience includes his tenure as the Head of Security at the Office of the Deputy President from April 2013 to September 2022, during Ruto's time in office.

Yiampoy gained significant attention on 24 February 2024, during the burial of the late world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum.

In a display of his vigilance and commitment, he pulled aside an officer who was obstructing the president's path. This incident underscored Yiampoy's dedication to ensuring the safety of the nation's highest office.

A Track Legend Turned Security Expert

Unbeknownst to many, Yiampoy (MBS) has a distinguished background in athletics. He is a former African 800 metres champion, having claimed the title in Brazzaville in 2004.

Former Presidential Escort Unit Commandant William Oloonkishu Yiampoy Pulse Live Kenya

Yiampoy also boasts a World Championships bronze medal from Helsinki in 2005, showcasing his prowess in the two-lap event.

The role of the Presidential Escort Unit

The Presidential Escort Unit plays a vital role within the Kenya Police Service, as outlined in Section 24 of the National Police Service Act, 2011.