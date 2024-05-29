The sports category has moved to a new website.

KUCCPS considers 5 reasons for inter-university transfer [How To Apply]

Amos Robi

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) allows students to transfer from one university to another under certain conditions

KUCCPS CEO Dr Wahome Agnes
KUCCPS CEO Dr Wahome Agnes
  • KUCCPS allows students to transfer from one university to another
  • Students can change their initial placement if they meet specified criteria
  • KUCCPS provides a detailed guide on how to apply for an inter-university transfer

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) offers students an opportunity to transfer from one university to another under certain conditions.

This process is known as an inter-university transfer, and it allows students to change their initial placement if they meet the specified criteria.

Here's a detailed guide on how to apply for an inter-university transfer through KUCCPS:

  1. The applicant must have been initially placed in the programme they wish to transfer from by KUCCPS.
  2. The applicant must meet the minimum requirements for the course they wish to transfer to.
  3. Degree programme applicants must meet the applicable cut-off point for their placement year.
  4. The programme applied for must have been available in the year the applicant was initially placed.
  5. Only one transfer is allowed per applicant for the duration of the programme.
KUCCPS CEO Dr Agnes Wahome
KUCCPS CEO Dr Agnes Wahome

  1. View Programmes: Use the "Programmes" tab to view available programmes and their requirements. Search by institution using the "Institutions" tab.
  2. Choose Programme: Select a preferred programme and note its 7-character Programme Code.
  3. Apply: Go to the "Transfer Applications" tab and follow the instructions.
  4. Payment: A processing fee of Sh1,000 is charged per application. Pay only when prompted and save the M-PESA transaction code.
  5. Monitor application: Track the progress of your application via the student portal.
  1. Login: Visit KUCCPS student portal and log in.
  2. Initiate transfer: Click the transfer tab and enter the programme code in the inter-institution transfer field.
  3. Provide reason: State your reason for transferring.
  4. Submit form: Fill out the form, then download and print it.
  5. Endorsement: Send the form to the institution you wish to transfer to for endorsement and acceptance.
  6. Release: Once accepted, take the form to your current university for release.
  7. Submit to KUCCPS: Finally, send the endorsed form to KUCCPS for your new admission letter.
Kenyatta University
Kenyatta University

Students may seek a transfer due to medical conditions that require specialised care or proximity to specific medical facilities

Students with disabilities might seek a transfer to a university better equipped with the necessary facilities and support systems to accommodate their needs.

Financial constraints can significantly impact a student's ability to continue their education at their current university.

Sometimes, students find themselves in courses that do not align with their career aspirations or academic interests. A transfer allows them to pursue their preferred program.

There can be various other reasons for requesting a transfer, such as personal or family circumstances, safety concerns, or academic issues

After the transfer is successful, KUCCPS also notifies the University Funding Board (UFB) and the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) which also make the changes on their end.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.



