KUCCPS considers 5 reasons for inter-university transfer [How To Apply]

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) offers students an opportunity to transfer from one university to another under certain conditions.

This process is known as an inter-university transfer, and it allows students to change their initial placement if they meet the specified criteria.

Here's a detailed guide on how to apply for an inter-university transfer through KUCCPS:

Eligibility criteria for a KUCCPS inter-university transfer

The applicant must have been initially placed in the programme they wish to transfer from by KUCCPS. The applicant must meet the minimum requirements for the course they wish to transfer to. Degree programme applicants must meet the applicable cut-off point for their placement year. The programme applied for must have been available in the year the applicant was initially placed. Only one transfer is allowed per applicant for the duration of the programme.

How to check programmes and fee payment

View Programmes: Use the "Programmes" tab to view available programmes and their requirements. Search by institution using the "Institutions" tab. Choose Programme: Select a preferred programme and note its 7-character Programme Code. Apply: Go to the "Transfer Applications" tab and follow the instructions. Payment: A processing fee of Sh1,000 is charged per application. Pay only when prompted and save the M-PESA transaction code. Monitor application: Track the progress of your application via the student portal.

Application process via the KUCCPS portal

Login: Visit KUCCPS student portal and log in. Initiate transfer: Click the transfer tab and enter the programme code in the inter-institution transfer field. Provide reason: State your reason for transferring. Submit form: Fill out the form, then download and print it. Endorsement: Send the form to the institution you wish to transfer to for endorsement and acceptance. Release: Once accepted, take the form to your current university for release. Submit to KUCCPS: Finally, send the endorsed form to KUCCPS for your new admission letter.

Reasons for inter-university transfer

1. Medical reasons

Students may seek a transfer due to medical conditions that require specialised care or proximity to specific medical facilities

2. Person with disability (PWD)

Students with disabilities might seek a transfer to a university better equipped with the necessary facilities and support systems to accommodate their needs.

3. Financial reasons

Financial constraints can significantly impact a student's ability to continue their education at their current university.

4. Not preferred programme

Sometimes, students find themselves in courses that do not align with their career aspirations or academic interests. A transfer allows them to pursue their preferred program.

5. Other reasons

There can be various other reasons for requesting a transfer, such as personal or family circumstances, safety concerns, or academic issues