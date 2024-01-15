The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Jalang'o to table bill for Airbnb regulation after 2nd murder in Roysambu

Lynet Okumu

Jalang'o admits ownership of multiple Airbnbs and calls for the vetting of owners, following a disturbing series of murders since the year began.

Langata MP Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwour
Langata MP Phelix 'Jalang'o' Odiwour

Lang'ata Member of Parliament (MP) Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, has called for the vetting of owners of short-term rental residential properties, particularly those operating on Airbnb, following a disturbing series of murders since the year began.

The MP, who himself owns several Airbnb properties, expressed concern over the need for registration and regulation in the wake of recent tragic incidents, including the murder of Starlet Wahu.

Jalang'o emphasised the importance of ensuring that all Airbnb operators are registered, citing instances where some individuals rent out properties without proper oversight.

Lang'ata MP Felix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'
Lang'ata MP Felix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'
He highlighted the potential dangers posed by unregistered Airbnb hosts, urging a comprehensive system that identifies and verifies property owners.

"Personally I have Airbnb, I have so many that is one of my biggest businesses. So the one thing we can do is to make sure all Airbnbs are registered.

"There are people who are running Airbnbs that are not registered and are not even under Airbnb, ni mtu tu amepata nyumba ako na marafiki zake and we don't know who these people are," Jalang'o said.

Jalango
Jalango

Addressing the media, Jalang'o mentioned his plan to introduce a motion in Parliament aimed at regulating Airbnb operations in the country.

The proposed motion would mandate the registration of every Airbnb property, providing transparency about the property's ownership.

The MP stressed the necessity of knowing the identity of individuals utilizing Airbnb accommodations, emphasizing that this information should be disclosed before guests can access the service.

"We are taking that to Parliament. I will take it to Parliament, every single Airbnb must be registered and we must know the owner. You can't get into Airbnb when we don't know who you are, that's it," he said.

Lang'ata MP Felix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'
Lang'ata MP Felix Odiwuor 'Jalang'o'

Additionally, Jalang'o offered advice to women, urging them to exercise caution when interacting with unfamiliar individuals. H

He emphasised the importance of not trusting people one doesn't know and encouraged a patient and cautious approach to social interactions.

"Do not hang out with people you dont know. Don't trust people you dont know. Everything takes time," he said.

Lang'ata Member of Parliament Jalang'o
Lang'ata Member of Parliament Jalang'o
The MP's statements come in the wake of a gruesome incident in Roysambu, where an unidentified woman was found dismembered in an Airbnb unit.

The suspected perpetrator had rented the property with the victim, returning the key early the next morning before disappearing. The discovery of suspicious polythene bags and a blood-soaked bed sheet prompted the caretaker to report the incident, leading to the revelation of the horrifying crime.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei expressed confidence in apprehending the suspect responsible for the murder.

The incident has further fueled concerns about the safety and security of individuals using short-term rental accommodations, prompting calls for increased oversight and regulation within the industry.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

