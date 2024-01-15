Jalang'o to table bill for Airbnb regulation after 2nd murder in Roysambu

The MP, who himself owns several Airbnb properties, expressed concern over the need for registration and regulation in the wake of recent tragic incidents, including the murder of Starlet Wahu.

Jalang'o emphasised the importance of ensuring that all Airbnb operators are registered, citing instances where some individuals rent out properties without proper oversight.

Jalang'o highlights potential dangers of unregistered Airbnbs

He highlighted the potential dangers posed by unregistered Airbnb hosts, urging a comprehensive system that identifies and verifies property owners.

"Personally I have Airbnb, I have so many that is one of my biggest businesses. So the one thing we can do is to make sure all Airbnbs are registered.

"There are people who are running Airbnbs that are not registered and are not even under Airbnb, ni mtu tu amepata nyumba ako na marafiki zake and we don't know who these people are," Jalang'o said.

Jalang'o to table a bill that will regulate Airbnb operations

Addressing the media, Jalang'o mentioned his plan to introduce a motion in Parliament aimed at regulating Airbnb operations in the country.

The proposed motion would mandate the registration of every Airbnb property, providing transparency about the property's ownership.

The MP stressed the necessity of knowing the identity of individuals utilizing Airbnb accommodations, emphasizing that this information should be disclosed before guests can access the service.

"We are taking that to Parliament. I will take it to Parliament, every single Airbnb must be registered and we must know the owner. You can't get into Airbnb when we don't know who you are, that's it," he said.

Jalango's advise to ladies who go on dates with unfamiliar people

Additionally, Jalang'o offered advice to women, urging them to exercise caution when interacting with unfamiliar individuals. H

He emphasised the importance of not trusting people one doesn't know and encouraged a patient and cautious approach to social interactions.

"Do not hang out with people you dont know. Don't trust people you dont know. Everything takes time," he said.

Surging cases of Airbnb murders in Kenya

The MP's statements come in the wake of a gruesome incident in Roysambu, where an unidentified woman was found dismembered in an Airbnb unit.

The suspected perpetrator had rented the property with the victim, returning the key early the next morning before disappearing. The discovery of suspicious polythene bags and a blood-soaked bed sheet prompted the caretaker to report the incident, leading to the revelation of the horrifying crime.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei expressed confidence in apprehending the suspect responsible for the murder.