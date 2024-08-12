The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Jimi Wanjigi's Biography: Long-term political associations, business dealings & family

Amos Robi

In 2002, Wanjigi played a significant role in the election campaign of the late former President Mwai Kibaki, who triumphed over Uhuru Kenyatta

Jimi Wanjigi during a past interview
Jimi Wanjigi during a past interview
  • He has been involved in various political campaigns, including supporting Mwai Kibaki and the Jubilee Coalition
  • Wanjigi's public profile rose after a police raid at his residence in 2017, sparking his more public political journey
  • He announced his intention to run for the presidency in 2022, facing disqualification by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

Recommended articles

Jimi Wanjigi has been a man on the spot, the recent raid on his house put him on the spot. Wanjigi has rubbed shoulders with the who is who in Kenya and has set his foot slowly into politics.

Jimi Richard Wanjigi was born on 17th November 1962 into a family deeply entrenched in Kenyan politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

His father, James Maina Wanjigi, served as the Kamukunji Member of Parliament and held the position of Cabinet Minister during President Jomo Kenyatta's era.

This political lineage set the stage for Jimi’s future endeavours, though he initially chose a more behind-the-scenes role.

An alumnus of the prestigious St. Mary’s School in Nairobi, Wanjigi ventured into business at an early age. He joined Daystar University and has since completed his studies.

Wanjigi has ventured into the business world, gradually building a reputation as a successful entrepreneur with vast interests across various sectors of the economy.

Jimi Wanjigi
Jimi Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Meet Jimi Wanjigi's wife Irene Nzisa: Controversies, businesses, family & support to husband

Wanjigi's business acumen and connections within the political landscape made him a key figure in shaping Kenya's political history.

In 2002, he played a significant role in the election campaign of the late former President Mwai Kibaki, who triumphed over Uhuru Kenyatta, the candidate backed by the outgoing President Daniel Arap Moi.

His influence in the political arena continued to grow, and by 2013, Wanjigi claimed he was instrumental in supporting the Jubilee Coalition, which brought President Uhuru Kenyatta to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his relationship with the Jubilee administration soured in 2014, leading him to switch allegiances to Raila Odinga's National Super Alliance (NASA) in the 2017 elections.

Wanjigi’s public profile took a dramatic turn in October 2017 when his Muthaiga 44 residence was raided by police officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit, who were searching for illegal firearms.

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee on June 19, 2023
Jimi Wanjigi addressing the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee on June 19, 2023 Jimi Wanjigi addressing the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee on June 19, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why police can't find Wanjigi inside his mansion with hidden fortress [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

This incident thrust him into the national spotlight, marking the beginning of his more public political journey.

After the contentious 2017 presidential election and Raila Odinga's subsequent mock swearing-in as the 'People's President,' Wanjigi’s alliance with Odinga fractured over the latter's handshake with President Kenyatta.

On 16th June 2021, Wanjigi announced his intention to run for the presidency in the 2022 general election under the Orange Democratic Party, a decision he later revised, opting to run under the Safina Party in March 2022.

He was however disqualified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Wanjigi is the Chief Executive Officer of the Kwacha Group of Companies, a privately held family office with interests in agribusiness, financial services, industrials, and real estate.

His political ambitions have not been without challenges, including legal battles with the Director of Criminal Investigations over the firearms seized from his home in 2017 and allegations of fraud concerning land acquisition.

Wanjigi is married to Irene Nzisa, with whom he has two children, Maina and Wambui Wanjigi.

Jimi Wanjigi alongside his wife and his late father
Jimi Wanjigi alongside his wife and his late father Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Maina Wanjigi's Biography: Politics, launching Gikomba, Co-op Bank & private business

ADVERTISEMENT

The businessman is known to be a billionaire but the true extent of his worth is yet to be established.

He has often been seen in top of the range cars in addition to owning a fortress in the flush Muthaiga suburbs constructed for Sh1 billion.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jimi Wanjigi's Biography: Long-term political associations, business dealings & family

Jimi Wanjigi's Biography: Long-term political associations, business dealings & family

6 areas NTSA checks for during mandatory car inspections for all motorists

6 areas NTSA checks for during mandatory car inspections for all motorists

Babu Owino reflects on being excluded in ODM leadership changes [Video]

Babu Owino reflects on being excluded in ODM leadership changes [Video]

Ruto to begin 3-day tour of Kisii

Ruto to begin 3-day tour of Kisii

Lobby group wants Meru county suspended & 2 actions taken on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Lobby group wants Meru county suspended & 2 actions taken on Kawira Mwangaza’s impeachment

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Larry Madowo shares heartwarming video of Kenyan police officers in Haiti praying

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Ruto flies out in first international trip after close to 2 months of protests

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

Ruto presides over the launch of new project set to create 150,000 jobs

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

DP Gachagua addresses claims that Mt. Kenya was shortchanged in Ruto’s new cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Ministry gives 2023 KCSE candidates new deadline to apply for university funding

Money Fest matatu linked to Ruto's son allegedly undergoes inspection

Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

ODM Leader Raila Odinga with Senator Edwin Sifuna.

ODM announces major changes in party with new leadership lineup [List]

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff

Actress Nyaboke Moraa & Blak Aende bid farewell to daughter Marie in emotional sendoff