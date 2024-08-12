Jimi Wanjigi's Biography: Long-term political associations, business dealings & family

Jimi Wanjigi has been a man on the spot, the recent raid on his house put him on the spot. Wanjigi has rubbed shoulders with the who is who in Kenya and has set his foot slowly into politics.

Early life and background

Jimi Richard Wanjigi was born on 17th November 1962 into a family deeply entrenched in Kenyan politics.

His father, James Maina Wanjigi, served as the Kamukunji Member of Parliament and held the position of Cabinet Minister during President Jomo Kenyatta's era.

This political lineage set the stage for Jimi’s future endeavours, though he initially chose a more behind-the-scenes role.

An alumnus of the prestigious St. Mary’s School in Nairobi, Wanjigi ventured into business at an early age. He joined Daystar University and has since completed his studies.

Wanjigi has ventured into the business world, gradually building a reputation as a successful entrepreneur with vast interests across various sectors of the economy.

Business and political involvement

Wanjigi's business acumen and connections within the political landscape made him a key figure in shaping Kenya's political history.

In 2002, he played a significant role in the election campaign of the late former President Mwai Kibaki, who triumphed over Uhuru Kenyatta, the candidate backed by the outgoing President Daniel Arap Moi.

His influence in the political arena continued to grow, and by 2013, Wanjigi claimed he was instrumental in supporting the Jubilee Coalition, which brought President Uhuru Kenyatta to power.

However, his relationship with the Jubilee administration soured in 2014, leading him to switch allegiances to Raila Odinga's National Super Alliance (NASA) in the 2017 elections.

Rising to prominence

Wanjigi’s public profile took a dramatic turn in October 2017 when his Muthaiga 44 residence was raided by police officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit, who were searching for illegal firearms.

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the National Assembly Public Debt and Privatisation Committee on June 19, 2023

This incident thrust him into the national spotlight, marking the beginning of his more public political journey.

After the contentious 2017 presidential election and Raila Odinga's subsequent mock swearing-in as the 'People's President,' Wanjigi’s alliance with Odinga fractured over the latter's handshake with President Kenyatta.

On 16th June 2021, Wanjigi announced his intention to run for the presidency in the 2022 general election under the Orange Democratic Party, a decision he later revised, opting to run under the Safina Party in March 2022.

He was however disqualified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Personal life and business developments

Wanjigi is the Chief Executive Officer of the Kwacha Group of Companies, a privately held family office with interests in agribusiness, financial services, industrials, and real estate.

His political ambitions have not been without challenges, including legal battles with the Director of Criminal Investigations over the firearms seized from his home in 2017 and allegations of fraud concerning land acquisition.

Wanjigi is married to Irene Nzisa, with whom he has two children, Maina and Wambui Wanjigi.

Jimi Wanjigi wealth

The businessman is known to be a billionaire but the true extent of his worth is yet to be established.