The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Netizens slam Nyamu for undermining possibility of Raila-Ruto handshake

Nyamu suggested that the only handshake in Kenya is between Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu

Senator Karen Nyamu is in hot soup with netizens after her recent comments regarding a handshake between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Recommended articles

Nyamu shared a photo on Instagram of President Ruto and his deputy engaging in a handshake with a caption implying that there can never be any handshake between Ruto and Raila.

This statement did not sit well with her fans, who sent in their reactions immediately and told the lawmaker to mind her own business.

"The only handshake in Kenya. Take that to the nearest mpesa agent, ' She captioned the photo

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto & his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua
President William Ruto & his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu kicks off plan to increase the minimum wage for Kenyans by 50%

Nyamu's recent comments came shortly after she commented on the demonstrations being led by Raila across the country.

In a video shared by Nyamu on her official Facebook page, she accused Raila of pushing for selfish interests and not the interest of Kenyans.

She claimed that the former prime minister knows very well that the demonstrations he leads will not lower the cost of living.

ADVERTISEMENT

"You cannot tell me Raila does not know he lost the election. He knows he lost the election. You cannot tell me Raila does not know that 'maandamano' will not lower the price of food."

"He knows how that can be done. He knows the avenues to use. Countless 'maandamano' will actually increase prices of commodities." She said.

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party, has been leading demonstrations across the country aimed at pushing President William Ruto to lower the cost of living in the country.

Raila has led three demonstrations in Nairobi, while his allies lead the same in other parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raila declared that the protests will not stop until their demands are met. He is pushing for lowering the cost of living, electoral reforms, and opening Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission servers.

Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu's love for Samidoh plays out at Moses Kuria's home [Photos]

However, Kenya Kwanza leaders have claimed that Raila only wants a handshake with President William Ruto. Raila and his team have, however, dismissed the claims.

They maintain that their demonstrations are aimed at pushing for reforms that will benefit all Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karen Nyamu
Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

The ongoing demonstrations have caused concern among some Kenyans, fearing they may turn violent. The government has warned that it will not tolerate any form of violence during the protests.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Netizens slam Nyamu for undermining possibility of Raila-Ruto handshake

Netizens slam Nyamu for undermining possibility of Raila-Ruto handshake

NTV journalist narrates attack by police officers during protest [Video]

NTV journalist narrates attack by police officers during protest [Video]

MCK reveals number of journalists injured during Azimio mass action protests

MCK reveals number of journalists injured during Azimio mass action protests

Kisumu businessman counting losses after goons vandalized his supermarket [Video]

Kisumu businessman counting losses after goons vandalized his supermarket [Video]

14 dead after university bus collides with matatu

14 dead after university bus collides with matatu

Student nurses severe injuries after 107 strokes of cane from teacher

Student nurses severe injuries after 107 strokes of cane from teacher

Man who sneaked his way into President's proximity dies

Man who sneaked his way into President's proximity dies

Replacing CBK Governor Njoroge: Salary, benefits & requirements

Replacing CBK Governor Njoroge: Salary, benefits & requirements

Itumbi stands by Jacky Maribe's innocence in high-profile murder case

Itumbi stands by Jacky Maribe's innocence in high-profile murder case

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DCI releases 28 photos of wanted Kenyans captured wrecking havoc in Nairobi, launches man hunt for suspects

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

A collage of people breaching the Northlands Farm linked to the Kenyatta family on March 27, 2023

Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Citizen TV's Waihiga Mwaura and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wa

This could be my last show on Citizen TV - Kimani Ichung'wa clashes with Waihiga Mwaura

Kenyans gather along Eastern Bypass which borders Kenyatta family farm, Northlands

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]