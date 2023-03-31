Netizens slam Nyamu for undermining possibility of Raila-Ruto handshake

Nyamu shared a photo on Instagram of President Ruto and his deputy engaging in a handshake with a caption implying that there can never be any handshake between Ruto and Raila.

This statement did not sit well with her fans, who sent in their reactions immediately and told the lawmaker to mind her own business.

"The only handshake in Kenya. Take that to the nearest mpesa agent, ' She captioned the photo

Nyamu's recent comments came shortly after she commented on the demonstrations being led by Raila across the country.

In a video shared by Nyamu on her official Facebook page, she accused Raila of pushing for selfish interests and not the interest of Kenyans.

She claimed that the former prime minister knows very well that the demonstrations he leads will not lower the cost of living.

"You cannot tell me Raila does not know he lost the election. He knows he lost the election. You cannot tell me Raila does not know that 'maandamano' will not lower the price of food."

"He knows how that can be done. He knows the avenues to use. Countless 'maandamano' will actually increase prices of commodities." She said.

Raila Odinga, the leader of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party, has been leading demonstrations across the country aimed at pushing President William Ruto to lower the cost of living in the country.

Raila has led three demonstrations in Nairobi, while his allies lead the same in other parts of the country.

Raila declared that the protests will not stop until their demands are met. He is pushing for lowering the cost of living, electoral reforms, and opening Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission servers.

However, Kenya Kwanza leaders have claimed that Raila only wants a handshake with President William Ruto. Raila and his team have, however, dismissed the claims.

They maintain that their demonstrations are aimed at pushing for reforms that will benefit all Kenyans.

