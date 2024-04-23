The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Karen Nyamu's witty response amid calls on Murkomen to take action on her

Lynet Okumu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has once again captured the spotlight, this time due to a controversial incident that occurred two months ago.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has found herself at the center of attention once again, this time amidst a transportation controversy that has stirred public debate and scrutiny.

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu's recent prominence began when Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen made a public vow to address a concerning incident captured on video.

The footage depicted two young men precariously perched on the windows of a moving Mercedes Benz, seemingly oblivious to the risks involved.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Uproar as Karen Nyamu breaks traffic rule as police officer watches

Murkomen, in a swift response, took to social media to call out the owner of the vehicle, promising stern action against them.

"Mr James Gathogo Njeri this is who your car White Mercedes Benz KCX 959B class E-250 was being driven on Mombasa Road in one of those 'where is the minister moments'. We are concerned and a responsible citizen alerted us. We shall do what we must", Murkomen announced.

However, amidst the outcry over the Mercedes Benz incident, netizens raised questions about the consistency of CS Murkomen's reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Karen Nyamu's parliament video & 4 other controversial reasons she's trending in Kenya

They pointed out a previous incident involving Karen Nyamu, where she was allegedly caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

On February 15, Nyamu shared a video where she was seen facing traffic congestion on her way to the Parliament buildings.

Frustrated by the delay, she directed her driver to use the oncoming lane, bypassing other vehicles and even passing by a traffic officer without any objection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the obvious danger posed to other road users, Nyamu audaciously remarked that if her driver was going to break the law, he should do it with confidence. "Ukiiba lazima uibe na confidence," she quipped.

The traffic officer stationed nearby seemed to watch passively as Nyamu's vehicle flouted the rules of the road, with the senator suggesting that he must have realized she was running late for parliamentary duties.

READ: Please rest, I can't be body shamed - Nyamu responds to lady calling her legs toothpick

The senator's blatant disregard for traffic regulations and her nonchalant attitude toward road safety elicited strong reactions from Kenyans on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many voiced concerns over the perceived disparity in responses, urging Murkomen to take action against Nyamu as well.

In response to the mounting pressure on CS Murkomen to take action against her, Karen Nyamu took to her social media accounts to address the situation.

Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu
Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu Pulse Live Kenya

She shared an AI-generated video featuring herself in a lively stage performance, surrounded by enthusiastic fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video showcased Nyamu dancing energetically, clad in her signature green suit, while a DJ hyped up the crowd.

In the caption accompanying the video, Nyamu humorously acknowledged the public scrutiny she faced, expressing amusement at the situation.

"Mnanizoea sana. Na hapa nyuma mmenifanyia injustice," she wrote.

READ: Karen Nyamu shuts down NTV presenter for intrusive questions about her life

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyamu's video elicited a range of responses from netizens, with some expressing amusement at her lighthearted approach to the controversy.

Popular celebrities, including Akothee and Cebbie Koks, joined the conversation, sharing their reactions to Nyamu's post.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a tour of Emgwen Affordable Housing Project in Nandi County on January 16, 2024

Proposed tough consequences of defaulting rent for affordable housing units

COTU SG Francis Atwoli, President William Ruto, and Labour CS Florence Bore in Geneva on Thursday, June 15, 2023

New gov't bill introduces workplace levy [Details]

General Francis Ogolla during his swearing ceremony at State House, Nairobi on April 29, 2023

Gen Francis Ogolla's daughter shares heartfelt tribute after deadly crash

The late Sergeant Rose Nyawira, one of the soldiers who died alongside General Francis Ogolla after a KDF chopper crashed on April 18, 2024 ( Facebook)

Facts about Sergeant Rose Nyawira who died in KDF chopper crash