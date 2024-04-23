Karen Nyamu's witty response amid calls on Murkomen to take action on her

Karen Nyamu's recent prominence began when Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen made a public vow to address a concerning incident captured on video.

The footage depicted two young men precariously perched on the windows of a moving Mercedes Benz, seemingly oblivious to the risks involved.

Murkomen, in a swift response, took to social media to call out the owner of the vehicle, promising stern action against them.

"Mr James Gathogo Njeri this is who your car White Mercedes Benz KCX 959B class E-250 was being driven on Mombasa Road in one of those 'where is the minister moments'. We are concerned and a responsible citizen alerted us. We shall do what we must", Murkomen announced.

Netizens mount pressure on Murkomen to take action on Karen Nyamu

However, amidst the outcry over the Mercedes Benz incident, netizens raised questions about the consistency of CS Murkomen's reactions.

They pointed out a previous incident involving Karen Nyamu, where she was allegedly caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

On February 15, Nyamu shared a video where she was seen facing traffic congestion on her way to the Parliament buildings.

Frustrated by the delay, she directed her driver to use the oncoming lane, bypassing other vehicles and even passing by a traffic officer without any objection.

Despite the obvious danger posed to other road users, Nyamu audaciously remarked that if her driver was going to break the law, he should do it with confidence. "Ukiiba lazima uibe na confidence," she quipped.

The traffic officer stationed nearby seemed to watch passively as Nyamu's vehicle flouted the rules of the road, with the senator suggesting that he must have realized she was running late for parliamentary duties.

The senator's blatant disregard for traffic regulations and her nonchalant attitude toward road safety elicited strong reactions from Kenyans on social media.

Many voiced concerns over the perceived disparity in responses, urging Murkomen to take action against Nyamu as well.

Karen Nyamu's response as netizens call on Murkomen to take action on her

In response to the mounting pressure on CS Murkomen to take action against her, Karen Nyamu took to her social media accounts to address the situation.

She shared an AI-generated video featuring herself in a lively stage performance, surrounded by enthusiastic fans.

The video showcased Nyamu dancing energetically, clad in her signature green suit, while a DJ hyped up the crowd.

In the caption accompanying the video, Nyamu humorously acknowledged the public scrutiny she faced, expressing amusement at the situation.

"Mnanizoea sana. Na hapa nyuma mmenifanyia injustice," she wrote.

Nyamu's video elicited a range of responses from netizens, with some expressing amusement at her lighthearted approach to the controversy.