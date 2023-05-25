The sports category has moved to a new website.


Boyfriend's blunder costs Kenyan girl Sh102 million

Amos Robi

Felista Nyamathira received the cash in 2021 in four different accounts

Marc De Mesel,
Marc De Mesel,

Felista Nyamathira Njoroge has lost Sh102 million after her boyfriend, Marc De Mesel, a Belgian YouTube crypto personality, failed to disclose the source of his money.

In a ruling by Justice Esther Maina, the court stated that the money, which was wired in four different transactions in 2021 could potentially be involved in a money laundering scheme.

Consequently, the court directed the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) to declare the funds as proceeds of crime.

"I have analyzed the evidence presented by the boyfriend, and it does not show the source of the funds transferred to the Kenyan girlfriend," ruled Judge Maina.

The judge approved the forfeiture of the cash to the state, considering it proceeds of crime.

In December 2021, the Asset Recovery Agency ordered the freezing of the funds, which would only be released if Njoroge explained the source of her funds.

Felista Nyamathira and Marc De Mesel
Felista Nyamathira and Marc De Mesel Felista Wanjiru and Marc De Mesel Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan student to lose Sh109M sent by Belgian billionaire boyfriend

The wealthy Belgian businessman also came under scrutiny for transferring Sh257 million to three other Kenyan women: Tabby Wambuku Kago (Sh108 million), Jane Wangui Kago (Sh49 million), and Serah Wambui (Sh100 million).

Njoroge had filed a petition through her lawyer, Thomas Maosa, to compel the ARA to release the money.

She argued that there was no evidence indicating that the money had been obtained unlawfully.

"I am lawfully entitled to the funds held in my bank account since the agency obtained the sweeping orders freezing the account without inquiring about the source of the funds," stated Njoroge.

"I am a law-abiding person who legitimately acquired the money through business and personal relationships," she added.

Belgian billionaire Merc De Mesel
Belgian billionaire Merc De Mesel Belgian billionaire Merc De Mesel Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Lawyers clash during Felesta Njoroge's Sh102M case, judge orders suspension

Kenya’s anti-money laundering law dictates that for amounts greater than Sh1 million, depositors and withdrawers should declare the source and intended use of the money.

The agency argued that Nyamathira opened the four bank accounts for the sole purpose of receiving the money.



