Ichung'wah speaks on Uhuru, Raila property invasion, appeals for swift action

Speaking in an interview with Standard Media on Tuesday, he clarified that his previous comments, in which he suggested that people might invade the former president's property, were taken out of context.

“I am a resident of Central Kenya, and I know what the people there are saying about the former first family. On Monday, March 20, I only relayed what the people of Mount Kenya had long been saying about the Kenyatta's,"

Ichungwa explained that he was only relaying the concerns of the people of Mount Kenya about the Kenyatta family and that he was open to investigations regarding the Northlands raid.

Ichung'wah denied involvement in the invasion and offered to cooperate with investigations, stating that the police could access his phone to determine whether he had engaged in any mobilization or visited any relevant places before the incident.

“I’m flattered to hear that people think I have a lot of money. If anyone suspects that I had a role to play in the Northlands farm invasion, then I’m open to investigations.

"The police can access my phone to establish who I spoke to if I did any mobilization, or which places I visited on or before Monday, March 27. I’m ready to have an investigations file opened against me," he added.

He further explained that he learned about the matter through viral photos and videos on social media and waited for mainstream media to verify the reports before commenting on the issue.

“I first saw on social media the reports claiming that unknown people had invaded the former president’s farm... It was after a local TV station aired live footage of what was happening at the farm that I got to know that the incident had indeed taken place,” Ichung'wah said.

The lawmaker denounced the trespass on Kenyatta's land and the activities of the Azimio Raila Odinga's East Africa Spectre and appealed to law enforcement officials to act swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He stated that any act of anarchy was unacceptable, whether directed at the Kenyatta's, Odinga's, or ordinary citizens and that the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted.

In Ichung'wah's earlier statements, he accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of sponsoring the Azimio demonstrations and suggested that people would retaliate.

“I want to ask our former president to respect other people’s property. If you cannot do that, we have so many questions to ask you starting with the land you occupy in Ruiru, Taita Taveta, and Nakuru.

"If you attack people’s property, we will also attack your land and ensure those that do not have also get a share," he stated on March 20, 2023," he aid.

