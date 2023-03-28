ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ichung'wah speaks on Uhuru, Raila property invasion, appeals for swift action

Lynet Okumu

Kimani Ichung'wah clarifies that his comments were taken out of context

Kimani Ichung'wa
Kimani Ichung'wa

On Tuesday, March 28, Kimani Ichung'wah, the Leader of the Majority in the National Assembly, distanced himself from the recent invasion of the Northlands farm owned by the Kenyatta family.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview with Standard Media on Tuesday, he clarified that his previous comments, in which he suggested that people might invade the former president's property, were taken out of context.

“I am a resident of Central Kenya, and I know what the people there are saying about the former first family. On Monday, March 20, I only relayed what the people of Mount Kenya had long been saying about the Kenyatta's,"

Kimani Ichung'wah
Kimani Ichung'wah Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ichung'wa warns police IG on consequences of not arresting Raila, Uhuru

Ichungwa explained that he was only relaying the concerns of the people of Mount Kenya about the Kenyatta family and that he was open to investigations regarding the Northlands raid.

Ichung'wah denied involvement in the invasion and offered to cooperate with investigations, stating that the police could access his phone to determine whether he had engaged in any mobilization or visited any relevant places before the incident.

“I’m flattered to hear that people think I have a lot of money. If anyone suspects that I had a role to play in the Northlands farm invasion, then I’m open to investigations.

"The police can access my phone to establish who I spoke to if I did any mobilization, or which places I visited on or before Monday, March 27. I’m ready to have an investigations file opened against me," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa
National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 19 MPs with the most political influence in Kenya

He further explained that he learned about the matter through viral photos and videos on social media and waited for mainstream media to verify the reports before commenting on the issue.

“I first saw on social media the reports claiming that unknown people had invaded the former president’s farm... It was after a local TV station aired live footage of what was happening at the farm that I got to know that the incident had indeed taken place,” Ichung'wah said.

The lawmaker denounced the trespass on Kenyatta's land and the activities of the Azimio Raila Odinga's East Africa Spectre and appealed to law enforcement officials to act swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT
National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa
National Assembly majority leader Kimani Ichung'wa Pulse Live Kenya

He stated that any act of anarchy was unacceptable, whether directed at the Kenyatta's, Odinga's, or ordinary citizens and that the perpetrators should be arrested and prosecuted.

In Ichung'wah's earlier statements, he accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of sponsoring the Azimio demonstrations and suggested that people would retaliate.

“I want to ask our former president to respect other people’s property. If you cannot do that, we have so many questions to ask you starting with the land you occupy in Ruiru, Taita Taveta, and Nakuru.

"If you attack people’s property, we will also attack your land and ensure those that do not have also get a share," he stated on March 20, 2023," he aid.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kimani Ichung'wah
Kimani Ichung'wah Pulse Live Kenya

However, he now clarified that he was only relaying the people's concerns and was not advocating for any form of violence or invasion of property.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

MP Lesuuda to organise separate march to State House, gives government 3-day ultimatum

MP Lesuuda to organise separate march to State House, gives government 3-day ultimatum

Ex-EPRA boss Robert Oimeke sentenced to 3 years in prison

Ex-EPRA boss Robert Oimeke sentenced to 3 years in prison

Ichung'wah speaks on Uhuru, Raila property invasion, appeals for swift action

Ichung'wah speaks on Uhuru, Raila property invasion, appeals for swift action

Police IG breaks silence on attack on Kenyatta, Odinga private property

Police IG breaks silence on attack on Kenyatta, Odinga private property

AU Chairperson issues statement over protests in Kenya

AU Chairperson issues statement over protests in Kenya

Kenyan mom thrilled ahead of son's appointment as Head of Gov't in European Country

Kenyan mom thrilled ahead of son's appointment as Head of Gov't in European Country

Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Farm manager speaks after invasion of Kenyatta family land

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]

LIVE BLOG: Raila's convoy teargassed again

LIVE BLOG: Raila's convoy teargassed again

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

DCI releases 28 photos of wanted Kenyans captured wrecking havoc in Nairobi, launches man hunt for suspects

DCI goes after man captured vandalising Tom Mboya Street sign during Azimio demo

Danny Miles [Facebook]

Kenyan dad dies hours after Facebook farewell to friends & family

Kenyans gather along Eastern Bypass which borders Kenyatta family farm, Northlands

Kenyatta family's Northlands farm invaded by unknown people [Videos]

Dr Maxwell Okoth

RFH owner offers to educate Danny Miles's child following his death