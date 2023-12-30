The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kitui East MP delves into Kalonzo's finances & why he should support Ruto

Charles Ouma

"Kalonzo cannot run a presidential campaign for one week, actually he will run broke on the third day. I am not convinced that he can make any meaningful impact." Mbai stated.

File image of Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai with President William Ruto
File image of Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai with President William Ruto

Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai has urged Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve his ambitions of running for the presidency in 2027 and instead support President William Ruto.

According to the lawmaker, Kalonzo lacks the financial muscle to mount a presidential campaign and as such, should shelve his ambitions and support President William Ruto.

He noted that most of potential candidates who have expressed interest in running for the presidency have deep pockets that the Wiper party boss cannot match.

READ: Kalonzo admits "it is not easy to support Raila again in 2027"

Mbai noted that Kalonzo will run broke by Thursday of the same week should he opt to traverse the country campaigning to beat Ruto.

The MP who is serving his second term opined that, Kalonzo’s best bet is supporting Ruto, failure to which the region will find itself in the opposition.

“He cannot win the presidency alone…the seat requires someone to spend heavily and traverse the country like Ruto. But if Kalonzo traverses the country for one week like Ruto, he will be broke by Thursday and then give up,” Mbai explained on Friday at his rural home in Nzouni.

"Kalonzo cannot run a presidential campaign for one week, actually he will run broke on the third day. I am not convinced that he can make any meaningful impact.” Mbai stated.

Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai
Kitui East Member of Parliament Nimrod Mbai Pulse Live Kenya
Emulating Mount Kenya region by rejecting Kalonzo

He added that within the Azimio fold, Kalonzo is not likely to emerge as the candidate, opining that the Wiper Party leader is no match for veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"Just weigh yourself, you can't compete Raila, You can't compete Ruto. You can only join either of them but Raila's side is not an option since you've been there four times. Just join William Ruto for posterity.

"Raila has invested all his life in politics and there's no way he can leave the button to Kalonzo. Raila will support someone else,” Mbai stated.

READ: Kalonzo hosts Uhuru at his Mwingi home

He urged the Kamba community to emulate what Mount Kenya region did when they ignored calls by retired President Uhuru Kenyatta to support Raila Odinga, noting that they should shun Kalonzo in favour of Ruto.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

