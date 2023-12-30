Kitui East MP delves into Kalonzo's finances & why he should support Ruto

According to the lawmaker, Kalonzo lacks the financial muscle to mount a presidential campaign and as such, should shelve his ambitions and support President William Ruto.

He noted that most of potential candidates who have expressed interest in running for the presidency have deep pockets that the Wiper party boss cannot match.

Mbai noted that Kalonzo will run broke by Thursday of the same week should he opt to traverse the country campaigning to beat Ruto.

The MP who is serving his second term opined that, Kalonzo’s best bet is supporting Ruto, failure to which the region will find itself in the opposition.

“He cannot win the presidency alone…the seat requires someone to spend heavily and traverse the country like Ruto. But if Kalonzo traverses the country for one week like Ruto, he will be broke by Thursday and then give up,” Mbai explained on Friday at his rural home in Nzouni.

"Kalonzo cannot run a presidential campaign for one week, actually he will run broke on the third day. I am not convinced that he can make any meaningful impact.” Mbai stated.

Emulating Mount Kenya region by rejecting Kalonzo

He added that within the Azimio fold, Kalonzo is not likely to emerge as the candidate, opining that the Wiper Party leader is no match for veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

"Just weigh yourself, you can't compete Raila, You can't compete Ruto. You can only join either of them but Raila's side is not an option since you've been there four times. Just join William Ruto for posterity.

"Raila has invested all his life in politics and there's no way he can leave the button to Kalonzo. Raila will support someone else,” Mbai stated.

