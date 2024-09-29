The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Last moments of student who died after jumping from dormitory at Sironga Girls

Charles Ouma

The form four student was rushed to Nyamira Level Five where she was confirmed dead on arrival

Sironga Girls High School in Nyamira County
Investigations have commenced to establish how a 17-year-old student at Sironga Girls High School met her death with the school principal revealing details of her last moments.

The school Principal, Jane Nyanumba stated that the deceased did not show any signs of distress prior to the incident that shocked the school.

“She was okay and even slept well. We are shocked. The incident is very disturbing to the entire school,” Nyanumba stated.

She added that other students were going to take a shower when the student reportedly jumped from the second floor of the building.

“Our girl by the name…of form four, today morning when other girls were going to take a shower decided to jump from the second floor of the hostel.

“The girls were preparing to start the day when the student jumped from the building. She was injured and we rushed her to Nyamira County Referral Hospital where she was pronounced dead,” Nyanumba stated.

Sironga Girls High School in Nyamira County
The deceased is reported to have hit the ground with her head, sustaining severe injuries and was rushed to Nyamira Level Five Hospital.

Her fall from the second floor of the building attracted the attention of her colleagues who alerted the school management.

“She fell down and hit her head. We took her to Nyamira Level Five where she was confirmed dead on arrival,’’ the school principal added.

Medics at the hospital confirmed her dead on arrival, revealing that she succumbed to severe head injuries from the impact of the fall.

Security agencies have launched investigations into the incident with preliminary investigations indicating that the deceased was an introvert who kept to herself most of the time.

“Despite the school having a strong counselling department, it is sad that she did not share with anyone. She used to keep to herself,” said Ms Obunga.

Parents and students at Sironga Girls High School in Nyamira County [Education News]
Area Deputy County Commissioner Florence Obunga confirmed the incident, noting that investigations on what may have led to the incident is underway.

“She sustained injuries at the back of the head and we are told that she used to keep a lot of things to herself and was kind of an introverted girl.

“We have also been able to peruse through her books and we have not been able to find any note that might have indicated her intention and as security officers, we will investigate the matter to find out what might have happened,’’ Obunga noted.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

