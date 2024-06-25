The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Man receives Sh96K after Kenyans mistake his number for MP John Kiarie's

Amos Robi

The unsuspecting John Kiarie, who is not a member of parliament, had his number leaked after MP Kiarie's public apology

kenyan currency
kenyan currency
  • John Kiarie received over Sh96,000 due to leaked phone numbers of MPs
  • Kiarie, not a member of parliament, explained the situation on a radio show
  • Other MPs, including Kimani Kuria and Millie Odhiambo, also received unintended messages and financial transfers

Recommended articles

In a twist of fate, a man allegedly named John Kiarie has been caught in a case of mistaken identity, receiving over Sh96,000 from Kenyans.

The confusion began after Dagoretti South MP, also named John Kiarie, issued a public apology over his stand on the Finance Bill 2024.

MP Kiarie's phone number, along with those of other MPs, had been leaked online. This leak led to a deluge of calls, messages, and unintended financial transfers to the wrong John Kiarie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mistaken recipient, who is not a member of parliament, sought to clear the air during a call on Homeboyz Radio's Drive Show, hosted by Lotan and Jakes Nyojam. On the live broadcast, he explained his predicament to the listeners.

"Mimi si mheshimiwa, watu wote wameshinda wakinipigia kwani sai ndo mumefunguliwa, hii number si yake, nmetumia hii from nkiwa class 8 in 2008," he said.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie during a past event
Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie during a past event Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Kindiki issues 16 strict orders to police & protestors for Tuesday demos

The mistaken identity has led to Kiarie receiving Sh96,000 from well-meaning but misinformed strangers. While he appreciates the financial boost, he emphasised that he is not affiliated with the Dagoretti South MP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Uyo mtu ni jina tu tunashare but hata simjui na hata mimi si wa Dagoretti. Lakini ni vizuri wamenitumia pesa, sai imefika Sh96K," he added.

Molo MP Kimani Kuria also revealed after his phone number was leaked he received over Sh168,000 from strangers.

Suba North lawmaker Millie Odhiambo on the other hand revealed she received messages of all sorts including from young men who sought for her to be their 'sugar mumy'.

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo speaks at the National Assembly during Second Reading of the Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on February 4, 2022
Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo speaks at the National Assembly during Second Reading of the Copyright (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on February 4, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: John Kiarie issues public apology over remarks that protests were fake

ADVERTISEMENT

The Office of the Data Commissioner has however warned of those leaking private data online warning of dire consequences.

"This practice is a clear violation of the affected individuals' rights to privacy as enshrined in Article 31 of the Constitution of Kenya," the Data Commissioner stated in a recent announcement.

The ODPC strongly advised the public to cease sharing any personal information that could infringe on the privacy rights of individuals.

"We urge all members of the public to refrain from further sharing of personal information which infringes on individuals' rights to privacy," the statement emphasised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the ODPC provided a clear channel for those whose privacy has been compromised to seek redress.

A Kenyan using their phone
A Kenyan using their phone A Kenyan using their phone Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Data Commissioner issues protocol for politicians after data breach

"We encourage any member of the public whose privacy has been violated to file a complaint via complaint@odpc.go.ke," the Office recommended.

This step is crucial for addressing the grievances of those affected and ensuring that appropriate measures are taken against violators.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Missing but active: Gabriel Oguda continues tweeting after alleged abduction

Missing but active: Gabriel Oguda continues tweeting after alleged abduction

Man receives Sh96K after Kenyans mistake his number for MP John Kiarie's

Man receives Sh96K after Kenyans mistake his number for MP John Kiarie's

Kenyan Police Commanders' lucrative pay packages for Haiti deployment

Kenyan Police Commanders' lucrative pay packages for Haiti deployment

27 local & international organisations warn against internet shutdown in Kenya

27 local & international organisations warn against internet shutdown in Kenya

New details of Sh5.8M fake AFCON deal that got Salim Swaleh & others arrested

New details of Sh5.8M fake AFCON deal that got Salim Swaleh & others arrested

CS Kindiki issues 16 strict orders to police & protestors for Tuesday demos

CS Kindiki issues 16 strict orders to police & protestors for Tuesday demos

John Kiarie issues public apology over remarks that protests were fake

John Kiarie issues public apology over remarks that protests were fake

Boniface Mwangi & other activists arrested in company of former CJ Mutunga

Boniface Mwangi & other activists arrested in company of former CJ Mutunga

China, Finland & 6 other countries Kenya owes the most amount of money

China, Finland & 6 other countries Kenya owes the most amount of money

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An undercover police officer arrests an activist within the Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) during a demonstration against the Financial Bill 2023. Photo by John Ochieng

Kenyans share tips on how to identify undercover police officers during protests

President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024

8 stages all bills go through before assent by the President

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Ruiru on Friday, June 21

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Ruiru on Friday, June 21 in the presence of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and DAP-K leader Eugene Wamalwa.

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation