Man receives Sh96K after Kenyans mistake his number for MP John Kiarie's

In a twist of fate, a man allegedly named John Kiarie has been caught in a case of mistaken identity, receiving over Sh96,000 from Kenyans.

The confusion began after Dagoretti South MP, also named John Kiarie, issued a public apology over his stand on the Finance Bill 2024.

MP Kiarie's phone number, along with those of other MPs, had been leaked online. This leak led to a deluge of calls, messages, and unintended financial transfers to the wrong John Kiarie.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mistaken recipient, who is not a member of parliament, sought to clear the air during a call on Homeboyz Radio's Drive Show, hosted by Lotan and Jakes Nyojam. On the live broadcast, he explained his predicament to the listeners.

"Mimi si mheshimiwa, watu wote wameshinda wakinipigia kwani sai ndo mumefunguliwa, hii number si yake, nmetumia hii from nkiwa class 8 in 2008," he said.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

The mistaken identity has led to Kiarie receiving Sh96,000 from well-meaning but misinformed strangers. While he appreciates the financial boost, he emphasised that he is not affiliated with the Dagoretti South MP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Uyo mtu ni jina tu tunashare but hata simjui na hata mimi si wa Dagoretti. Lakini ni vizuri wamenitumia pesa, sai imefika Sh96K," he added.

Molo MP Kimani Kuria also revealed after his phone number was leaked he received over Sh168,000 from strangers.

Suba North lawmaker Millie Odhiambo on the other hand revealed she received messages of all sorts including from young men who sought for her to be their 'sugar mumy'.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Data Commissioner's warning

The Office of the Data Commissioner has however warned of those leaking private data online warning of dire consequences.

"This practice is a clear violation of the affected individuals' rights to privacy as enshrined in Article 31 of the Constitution of Kenya," the Data Commissioner stated in a recent announcement.

The ODPC strongly advised the public to cease sharing any personal information that could infringe on the privacy rights of individuals.

"We urge all members of the public to refrain from further sharing of personal information which infringes on individuals' rights to privacy," the statement emphasised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the ODPC provided a clear channel for those whose privacy has been compromised to seek redress.

A Kenyan using their phone Pulse Live Kenya

"We encourage any member of the public whose privacy has been violated to file a complaint via complaint@odpc.go.ke," the Office recommended.