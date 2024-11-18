Martha Karua's Biography: Political journey, ex-husband, children, authored book

Martha Wangari Karua, born on September, 22, 1957 in the then Kirinyaga District, has built a remarkable legacy as a politician, lawyer, and activist.

Raised in Kimunye village in Gichugu Constituency, Kirinyaga County, she is the second-born in a family of eight, with her parents, Jackson Karua and Josephine Wanjiru, both teachers, instilling in her a deep appreciation for education at a time when girls often faced barriers to learning.

Early life and education

She began her education at Mugumo Primary School before moving on to Kabare Girls Boarding School and St. Michael's Boarding School in Keroguya.

She later attended Kiburia Girls Secondary School, Ngiriambu Girls Secondary School, and Karoti Girls Secondary School, where she successfully completed her East African School Certificate at Karoti Girls High School in Kirinyaga County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta threw us under the bus - Narc Kenya Martha Karua on Waiguru impeachment Pulse Live Kenya

She completed her A-levels at Nairobi Girls' Secondary School before enrolling at the University of Nairobi, where she studied law from 1977 to 1980.

After graduating, she pursued further studies at the Kenya School of Law, qualifying as an advocate in 1981.

Her legal career began as a magistrate in 1981, where she served in Nakuru and Nairobi.

Legal career and advocacy

In 1987, Karua made a bold move by leaving the judiciary to open her own law firm, Martha Karua & Co. Advocates.

Her practice was marked by her unwavering commitment to human rights, including defending activists at great personal risk during the regime of President Daniel Arap Moi.

Karua's legal work focused on family law, especially matrimonial property rights, and she gained national recognition for her courage in challenging the authoritarian government.

A young Martha Karua Pulse Live Kenya

Her role as a legal advocate extended beyond the courtroom, where she became involved in the political struggles of the early 1990s, advocating for multi-party democracy in Kenya.

Karua's efforts contributed significantly to Kenya's eventual return to multi-party politics.

Political career

Karua's entry into politics was in 1992 when she was elected the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gichugu Constituency under the Democratic Party (DP) ticket.

She made history as the first woman lawyer to be popularly elected to Parliament. Over the years, she emerged as a staunch advocate for democratic reforms and women's rights, often clashing with the ruling Kenya African National Union (KANU) government, particularly in her advocacy for a new constitution.

Karua's political influence grew through her involvement in the formation of the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) in the early 2000s.

NARC's victory in the 2002 elections marked the end of KANU's nearly four-decade rule, with Karua assuming key ministerial positions in the subsequent government.

Pulse Live Kenya

In 2009, she resigned from her position as Justice Minister after frustrations with President Mwai Kibaki's decision to appoint judges without her consultation and the discharging of her duties.

Presidential aspirations and gender advocacy

In 2013, Karua ran for president, contesting under the NARC-Kenya banner. Although she did not win, her candidacy marked a significant milestone for women in Kenyan politics.

Karua's political journey also saw her run for the gubernatorial seat of Kirinyaga County in 2017, where she faced a tough contest against the current Governor Anne Waiguru.

Despite her loss, she remained a strong voice for the protection of women's rights and the fight against electoral injustices.

Raila Odinga Aand Martha Karua Pulse Live Kenya

Karua's 2022 political comeback saw her become Raila Odinga's running mate, making history as the first woman in Kenya to be nominated as a deputy presidential candidate for a major political party.

Although the ticket did not win, Karua’s role as a trailblazer for women in leadership was further solidified.

Personal life and challenges

Despite her public life, Karua has always maintained a private personal life, particularly regarding her marriage. She married an army major, with whom she had two children.

However, the marriage encountered challenges, and Karua chose to part ways with her husband.

She has often spoken about how her personal experiences, including her turbulent marriage, shaped her resilience and commitment to achieving her goals.

Pulse Live Kenya

Karua's personal life and public career reflect her philosophy that marriage and family should never hinder a woman's ambitions or achievements.

She continues to advocate for women's rights, including through her involvement with organisations like the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Kenya).

Recognition and legacy

Over the years, Karua has received numerous awards for her contributions to the legal field, women's rights, and her dedication to the democratic process.

Notable among these are the Human Rights Watch recognition in 1991 and the 1999 Kenya Jurist of the Year award.

Karua’s legacy is not just in her political achievements, but also in her role as a beacon for the empowerment of women and the fight for a just and democratic society.

Book authored

Karua has also authored a book where she details her time in politics.

Pulse Live Kenya

