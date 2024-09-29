Masked men storm Jimi Wanjigi's Muthaiga home, pour blood at the gate

Masked men came aboard a vehicle and stopped near the gate of the businessman’s Muthaiga residence.

According to the businessman, the masked men got out of the pickup and carried a basin containing about 10 litres of blood.

Guards at Wanjigi's home witness bizarre incident

The masked men poured the blood at Wanjigi’s gate as the guards manning the home peeped through a hole to establish their identity.

Jimi Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya

Guards witnessed the entire incident, with the masked men jumping back into the pickup and speeding away.

The businessman’s family maintain that the incident on Saturday, September 28 night incident is part of a wider scheme orchestrated by state agents on the orders of political actors to frustrate him over politics.

The motive is yet to be established with police saying that no report had been filed on the incident.

Raid at Wanjigi's Muthaiga home

Last month saw heavily-armed police raid Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home where several items were recovered with police linking him to the wave of anti-government protests.

Wanjigi was however not found at his home during the raid that lasted several hours.

The businessman was seized and detained in connection with anti-government protests when he presented himself to police.

Shortly after his release, Wanjigi talked tough, promising to go after President William Ruto who he accused of kidnapping his allies along with several protesters.

"We are standing in solidarity with the families who are searching for their loved ones, those who have been abducted and disappeared," Wanjigi declared at the time.

"I am deeply affected by this situation, especially after Bob Njage and the Longman Twins came to visit me in Kamukunji. They were taken by the police, and it has been three weeks without any trace of them," he added.

Jimi Wanjigi Pulse Live Kenya

The prominent businessman and politician recently took to social media to express concern over what he termed as unprecedented surveillance outside his Muthaiga residence in Nairobi.

Cars with complex tech surveilling Wanjigi's family

Wanjigi shared images of unmarked vehicles allegedly stationed outside his home for the past week, raising fears for his safety and that of his family.

“Why are unmarked vehicles outside my residence in Muthaiga for the last one week? This is clearly harassment on me and my family, this surveillance is unprecedented! These vehicles are jamming all communication to my residence !” Wanjigi lamented.

The photos he posted depicted several SUVs, some equipped with what appear to be advanced surveillance or jamming devices mounted on their roofs, further suggesting covert operations aimed at tracking or monitoring Wanjigi's activities.

Billionaire Jimi Wanjigi raises alarm over cars with complex tech surveilling his family Pulse Live Kenya