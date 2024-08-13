The sports category has moved to a new website.

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?

Lynet Okumu

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi openly praised his wife, Irene Nzisa, for her support during difficult times and encouraged Kenyan men to consider marrying women from the Kamba community.

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home
This question might spark some debate, but for Kenyan businessman and political strategist Jimi Wanjigi, the answer is quite clear.

Recently, Wanjigi openly praised his wife, Irene Nzisa, for her unwavering support during difficult times and encouraged Kenyan men to consider marrying women from the Kamba community.

His admiration for his wife and her heritage led him to believe that there is something uniquely special about Kamba women.

In a candid discussion, Wanjigi shared how his wife, who hails from Tala in Machakos County, stood by him during some of the most challenging moments in his life.

You never know the strength of a woman until you see her in action,” he remarked, drawing a comparison to a tea bag that reveals its strength when placed in hot water.

This analogy highlighted the resilience and courage his wife displayed when the police were aggressively searching for him.

The situation Wanjigi referred to occurred when his Nairobi home in Muthaiga was raided by police.

This was not an isolated incident; rather, it was connected to his involvement in the Nane Nane protests, where his brief appearance on the streets led to a significant police response.

Wanjigi recounted, "We were there for barely five minutes before being teargassed. We were chased from town, and since then, this home has been under siege."

During the raid, Wanjigi described the intense pressure his family was under, particularly his wife.

Despite the fear and chaos, Irene Nzisa remained composed and protective of her family. Wanjigi emphasized that her strength and composure in such a stressful situation were truly remarkable. "The police were looking for me as if I were a terrorist. Do I look like one? That’s when I truly saw her strength—she stood by the family, never showing fear or crying," Wanjigi said.

Wanjigi’s experience led him to urge other men to consider marrying women from the Kamba community.

He praised the people of Ukambani for raising women like his wife, who, in his eyes, embody strength, loyalty, and resilience. "If you want a wife who will stand by you, come to Ukambani," he advised.

While Wanjigi is a politician and an accomplished businessman with his net worth estimated to be in billions.

His wife has a successful career in her own right while also supporting the billionaire’s ambitions.

Nzisa is the brains behind an expensive art Gallery located at Kwacha House that is also owned by the billionaire’s family.

