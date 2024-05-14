The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mithika Linturi's Biography: Early life, education, politics & troubled relationships

Amos Robi

Mithika Linturi has previously served as a member of parliament, senator and unsuccessfully ran for Meru Gubernatorial seat in the 2022 General Elections

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi

Franklin Mithika Linturi, the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, has learned to survive some of the darkest troubles. His recent impeachment trial adds to the many cases the former senator has had to deal with.

Linturi's woes are not limited to his political career; they extend into his personal life, which has also seen a fair share of struggles.

Linturi was born in Igembe, South Meru County, in 1969. He attended Amwamba Primary School in 1978 before moving to Igembe Boys Secondary School.

After completing his secondary education, he joined the Kenya Institute of Marketing to pursue a Diploma in Marketing.

He later enrolled in a certificate course at the College of Insurance. Additionally, he attended Meru Technical College, where he pursued a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) course.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi when he visited his former high school, Igembe High School in 2023
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi when he visited his former high school, Igembe High School in 2023 Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi when he visited his former high school, Igembe High School in 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Linturi has faced several academic challenges in his pursuit of excellence. In 2014, the University of Nairobi Senate discontinued him from the law degree program.

Linturi presented a first degree from India, but a high court ruling later quashed the university's decision.

He worked as an agent for many insurance firms until 1999 when he founded Arkchoice Insurance Brokers Company.

It was while working at the firm that he met several clients who inspired his interest in politics and public service.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi Pulse Live Kenya

Linturi has had a long and successful political career, serving as the Member of Parliament for Igembe South for three consecutive terms from 2007.

He was first elected to office in 2007 as an area MP on a KANU ticket, after two consecutive failed attempts in 1997 on a Safina party ticket, losing to Jackson Kalweo of KANU, and in 2002 on a KANU ticket, losing to Raphael Muriungi of NARC.

In 2013, Linturi defended his seat on the TNA party ticket of retired president Uhuru Kenyatta and won. In 2017, he successfully ran for the Senatorial seat on the Jubilee party ticket.

However, his steady rise in politics was interrupted during the 2022 general election when he lost the gubernatorial seat to Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Mithika Linturi speaking during a past political rally in July 2022
Mithika Linturi speaking during a past political rally in July 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Linturi's personal life has also been tumultuous, particularly his marriage to Aldai Member of Parliament Marianne Kitany, who was also the Chief of Staff to Kenyan Vice President William Ruto in 2016.

The two former lovers went through a nasty public fallout with Kitany claiming she was married to the former senator, while Linturi said he was not married to her.

Before Kitany, Linturi was married to high school teacher Mercy Kaimenyi, with whom he had two children.

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi and Marianne Kitany
Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi and Marianne Kitany Senator Mithika Linturi and Marianne Kitany Pulse Live Kenya

They wed in a church in 2000. His oldest daughter was born to a Kenyan woman who currently lives abroad.

Linturi has also been associated with other women with whom he has sired children, although they remain out of the limelight.

