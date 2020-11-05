The Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi, Taita Taveta County has been closed following cases of Covid-19 among its staff members.

The hospital was closed on Thursday after eight workers tested positive for the infection.

Kenya Medical Association (KMA) president Dr Were Onyino on Wednesday confirmed that 1500 health workers have so far contracted the Covid-19 disease.

Dr Onyino noted that the situation could soon turn dire given that the ratio of health workers to hospitals in Kenya is wanting.

"With reduced numbers of healthcare professionals on the frontline, there is an increase in the workload and a high incidence of burnout, mental and physical exhaustion.

"The incentive to care for patients is slowly dwindling as health workers explore other opportunities. The time to act to improve health worker conditions and curb community transmissions now. Any delay will result in more expensive interventions in future and longer time to build back better," he noted.

Kenya's Covid-19 numbers

As at October 4, 2020, Kenya had recorded 58,587 positive Coronavirus cases.

Recoveries stood at 38,381 and 1,051 deaths had been reported.