MPs threaten to scrap CBC

Fabian Simiyu

The 8-4-4 system had been in place for nearly four decade

Students in a classroom
Students in a classroom

Members of Parliament (MPs) have asked the government to resolve the confusion pertaining the new education system competency-based curriculum (CBC) which is set to replace the 8-4-4 system that has been in place for nearly four decades.

The new system has brought about about a lot of confusion in the education sectors and the law makers want it abolished if a solution around it is not provided.

The law makers' message to the government has come a month after students transitioning to the Junior Secondary School experienced problems at the time.

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu chairs a meeting in his office
Education CS Ezekiel Machogu chairs a meeting in his office Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ministry probes schools helping students skip junior secondary

The situation has brought about lack of confidence from a section of parents in Kenya who have opted to collude with teachers to help their children skip the system.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang confirmed several attempts by some primary schools to register Grade Seven learners for KCPE.

All field officers are asked to validate all registration data for 2023 KCPE and point out any abnormal increase in the KCPE candidature against 2022 class seven enrolment.

Officers are also directed to liaise with the State Department for Citizen Services on issues of birth certificate issuance that are abnormal. Any school found to engage in such malpractice must be reported to this office for action,” read a letter from Kipsang to Education officers.

Education PS Belio Kipsang
Education PS Belio Kipsang Pulse Live Kenya

READ: School heads propose new uniforms for junior secondary students

MPs have maintained that the CBC is being rushed yet there is lack of infrastructure and facilities to facilitate a smooth transition.

According to local newspaper, Peter Kaluma who is the Homa Bay MP has said that the law makers might opt to stop the CBC programme if the government will delay to address the uncertainties around the system.

“If the ministry cannot listen to these challenges and address them to the benefit of the people, I would wish, as a House, we resolve to stop this CBC and continue with an education that gives meaning to the children of the poor people,” said Mr Kaluma.

Sylvanus Osoro who is the Mugirango South MP says the CBC is a set up for the Kenya Kwanza government since it was not in their manifesto.

File image of South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro speaking during a past political function attended by DP Ruto
File image of South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro speaking during a past political function attended by DP Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Majority Deputy Chief Whip Naomi Waqo added that the new system is expensive and tedious which means that parents and teachers will need more time to implement it fully.

Mangale Munga who is the Majority Deputy Leader changed the tune and asked his colleagues to allocate the system more resources so that it succeeds.

The law makers have however not specified the amount of time that the government should take to address the matter.

Fabian Simiyu

