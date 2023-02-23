MPs threaten to scrap CBC

The new system has brought about about a lot of confusion in the education sectors and the law makers want it abolished if a solution around it is not provided.

The law makers' message to the government has come a month after students transitioning to the Junior Secondary School experienced problems at the time.

The situation has brought about lack of confidence from a section of parents in Kenya who have opted to collude with teachers to help their children skip the system.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang confirmed several attempts by some primary schools to register Grade Seven learners for KCPE.

“All field officers are asked to validate all registration data for 2023 KCPE and point out any abnormal increase in the KCPE candidature against 2022 class seven enrolment.

“Officers are also directed to liaise with the State Department for Citizen Services on issues of birth certificate issuance that are abnormal. Any school found to engage in such malpractice must be reported to this office for action,” read a letter from Kipsang to Education officers.

MPs have maintained that the CBC is being rushed yet there is lack of infrastructure and facilities to facilitate a smooth transition.

According to local newspaper, Peter Kaluma who is the Homa Bay MP has said that the law makers might opt to stop the CBC programme if the government will delay to address the uncertainties around the system.

“If the ministry cannot listen to these challenges and address them to the benefit of the people, I would wish, as a House, we resolve to stop this CBC and continue with an education that gives meaning to the children of the poor people,” said Mr Kaluma.

Sylvanus Osoro who is the Mugirango South MP says the CBC is a set up for the Kenya Kwanza government since it was not in their manifesto.

Majority Deputy Chief Whip Naomi Waqo added that the new system is expensive and tedious which means that parents and teachers will need more time to implement it fully.

Mangale Munga who is the Majority Deputy Leader changed the tune and asked his colleagues to allocate the system more resources so that it succeeds.