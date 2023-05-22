Opposition emerges against DPP Haji's NIS Director-General nomination

The National Integrity Alliance, a coalition focused on integrity and anti-corruption efforts, has voiced its opposition to the appointment of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji as the next Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).
Accusations have been levelled against Haji, who has been nominated to assume the role previously held by Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru, the long-standing head of the spy agency since 2014
Led by Transparency International executive director Sheila Masinde, the alliance argues that Haji's nomination does not match the constitutional requirements of leadership and integrity.
The alliance points out that Haji's suitability for the position is questionable due to his handling of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). Notably, they highlight the dismissal of eight corruption-related cases involving influential individuals.
"About 8 graft cases have so far been withdrawn by the ODPP under Mr. Haji's watch, a clear indication that he fails to exercise authority in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity of his office," Masinde stated.
The alliance further emphasizes that had the withdrawn cases been properly handled, Kenyans could have recovered their hard-earned money.
"If these 8 cases had been successfully abjudicated Kenyans would have recovered about Sh11.3 billion let alone the time and human resources that have been spent in the investigation, prosecution and adjudication process which could aid in dispensing other cases," she stated.
To address their concerns, the National Integrity Alliance plans to file a petition to the Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking Haji's removal from his current position based on allegations of gross misconduct.
The Alliance is calling upon President Ruto to reevaluate potential candidates who have proven themselves with exceptional track records and the capacity to instil trust.
DPP Noordin Haji was nominated by President Ruto as the successor to the outgoing NIS Director-General, Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru.
