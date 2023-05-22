The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Opposition emerges against DPP Haji's NIS Director-General nomination

Amos Robi

Accusations have been levelled against Haji, who has been nominated to assume the role previously held by Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru, the long-standing head of the spy agency since 2014

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaking during past media briefing
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaking during past media briefing

The National Integrity Alliance, a coalition focused on integrity and anti-corruption efforts, has voiced its opposition to the appointment of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji as the next Director-General of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Recommended articles

Led by Transparency International executive director Sheila Masinde, the alliance argues that Haji's nomination does not match the constitutional requirements of leadership and integrity.

The alliance points out that Haji's suitability for the position is questionable due to his handling of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). Notably, they highlight the dismissal of eight corruption-related cases involving influential individuals.

"About 8 graft cases have so far been withdrawn by the ODPP under Mr. Haji's watch, a clear indication that he fails to exercise authority in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity of his office," Masinde stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji
Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why DPP Haji's salary won't change if appointed NIS boss

The alliance further emphasizes that had the withdrawn cases been properly handled, Kenyans could have recovered their hard-earned money.

"If these 8 cases had been successfully abjudicated Kenyans would have recovered about Sh11.3 billion let alone the time and human resources that have been spent in the investigation, prosecution and adjudication process which could aid in dispensing other cases," she stated.

To address their concerns, the National Integrity Alliance plans to file a petition to the Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking Haji's removal from his current position based on allegations of gross misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto and DPP Noordin Haji during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, 2023
President William Ruto and DPP Noordin Haji during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association held in Mombasa County on Monday, January 30, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

The Alliance is calling upon President Ruto to reevaluate potential candidates who have proven themselves with exceptional track records and the capacity to instil trust.

DPP Noordin Haji was nominated by President Ruto as the successor to the outgoing NIS Director-General, Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Opposition emerges against DPP Haji's NIS Director-General nomination

Opposition emerges against DPP Haji's NIS Director-General nomination

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

DCI detectives arrest businessman at JKIA over sugar scandal

Ruto responds to Kenyans saying they don't want houses & the 3% housing fund levy

Ruto responds to Kenyans saying they don't want houses & the 3% housing fund levy

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

Sabina Chege, Kanini Kega troll Uhuru during church service as Ruto watches

200+ presidential flights - Inside Rtd Col. James Gitahi's impressive aviation career

200+ presidential flights - Inside Rtd Col. James Gitahi's impressive aviation career

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

DP Gachagua splashes Sh1M on high school students party

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Police posing as hawkers arrest armed suspect in murder of US-based Nyamira couple

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Mara heist whistleblower appointed to key government position [Details]

Pulse Sports

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

File image of a man making a phone call

Wangiri scam: How international scammers are targeting Kenyans using missed calls

Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi

Drama behind freezing of Judiciary Chief Registrar's bank accounts in Sh102M case

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha

Susan Nakhumicha's biography: Age, education, career, net worth & husband