Opposition emerges against DPP Haji's NIS Director-General nomination

Led by Transparency International executive director Sheila Masinde, the alliance argues that Haji's nomination does not match the constitutional requirements of leadership and integrity.

The alliance points out that Haji's suitability for the position is questionable due to his handling of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). Notably, they highlight the dismissal of eight corruption-related cases involving influential individuals.

"About 8 graft cases have so far been withdrawn by the ODPP under Mr. Haji's watch, a clear indication that he fails to exercise authority in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity of his office," Masinde stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji Pulse Live Kenya

The alliance further emphasizes that had the withdrawn cases been properly handled, Kenyans could have recovered their hard-earned money.

"If these 8 cases had been successfully abjudicated Kenyans would have recovered about Sh11.3 billion let alone the time and human resources that have been spent in the investigation, prosecution and adjudication process which could aid in dispensing other cases," she stated.

To address their concerns, the National Integrity Alliance plans to file a petition to the Public Service Commission (PSC) seeking Haji's removal from his current position based on allegations of gross misconduct.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The Alliance is calling upon President Ruto to reevaluate potential candidates who have proven themselves with exceptional track records and the capacity to instil trust.