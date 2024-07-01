Oscar Sudi announces break amid Sh20M donation controversy

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has strongly denied reports that he personally donated Sh20 million during a recent church function.

In a series of videos posted on X (formerly Twitter) on the night of June 30, Sudi addressed the criticism from Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, who had accused him of making a substantial donation.

Sudi clarified that the total amount raised by all attendees amounted to Sh20 million and insisted it was not a single donation from him.

“Inawezekananje wewe unaongea hii uongo mchana? Yaani haumini watu wa kanisa tukiungana tunaweza changa hata Sh50M?” Sudi questioned in his video response.

“Khalwale na wale wote wananikshifu, Sh20M ilikuwa pesa yote ya mchango. Kanisa ilikuwa imechanga Sh14M. Ya juu tukaongezea mimi na marafiki na watu wengine,” he said.

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi (X) Pulse Live Kenya

Oscar Sudi defends source his wealth

Sudi also took the opportunity to address accusations regarding the source of his wealth. “Nimekuwa nikifanya kazi before nikuwe mbunge... I bought my first Range Rover when I was 22 years. Mnataka tutembee mguu wote?”

He defended his wealth, stating that it was acquired through hard work, not through dubious means as some critics suggest.

His caption on the video read: “To Boni Khalwale, all my wealth has been through sheer hard work. But some rely on sorcerers for overnight riches."

Pulse Live Kenya

Oscar Sudi - Am taking a leave... Mungu akinijalia ntarudi

In a surprising turn, Sudi announced that he would be taking a break from public engagements.

“Going forward, I'll not participate in any Harambee because it has been used to malign and disparage the good cause—let it be banned. Thus the current happenings in the country call for introspection and consequently, I'm taking a sabbatical leave from public engagements.”

Sudi expressed frustration over the backlash and jealousy he has faced, noting: “Nimeenda leave kwa sababu ya kelele na watu wenye wivu kama wewe... Watu wengi hawajui vile tunatafuta pesa ya hizi harambee.”

He hinted that he might even consider quitting politics altogether: “Mungu akinijalia, akiniongelesha baada ya one or two years ntarudi na ntaanza na hiyo kanisa ya matope ulikuwa unaongelelea leo.”

Is Oscar Sudi depressed?

These remarks came a few hours after a video circulated online showing a man, believed to be Oscar Sudi, looking despondent in a club.

In the video, the man appears depressed as a lady is seen trying to comfort him before she proceeds to the dance for him.

It has not been confirmed if the individual in the video is indeed Sudi.

The Finance Bill protests

This development also comes amid the ongoing Finance Bill protests organised by Kenyan Gen Z's.

Sudi is a supporter of the now-withdrawn bill and has been vocal in condemning the protests.

