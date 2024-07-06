Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral

The burial of 12-year-old Kennedy Onyango, who was shot dead during the anti-government protests in Ongata Rongai, faced significant controversy and disruption.

As the body was being transported to its final resting place in Homa Bay County on July 6, police officers intercepted the funeral procession in Rusinga.

Interception of funeral procession

Comedian Eric Omondi, who had been actively involved in organizing the burial, shared updates on his social media accounts.

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango who was shot in Rongai Pulse Live Kenya

He reported that police had set up a roadblock just before the procession reached the homestead.

According to Omondi, the police seized the body of the deceased, prompting him to appeal to authorities to allow Kennedy’s grieving mother to mourn in peace.

Police explain why they took body of Kennedy Onyango

In response to the public outcry and Omondi's plea, the National Police Service, through the Inspector General, released an official statement clarifying the situation.

The police denied stopping the burial and explained the circumstances that led to the interception.

"Contrary to the misleading reports circulating on social media that the National Police Service has stopped the burial of the late Kennedy Onyango in Mbita Constituency, we wish to clarify to the public that the body was released to the mother, Josinter Anyango Ochieng, for burial on July 4, 2024," the statement read.

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos Pulse Live Kenya

The police detailed that after a post-mortem conducted by Pathologist Dr Ndegwa P.M., it was determined that Kennedy had died from a single gunshot wound fired from a long range. The body was then moved to Mbita for burial.

Court order halts burial of Kenndey Onyango

However, upon arrival on July 5, 2024, a man named Denish Okinyi Abaga, claiming to be Kennedy’s biological father, presented a court order stopping the burial. Abaga demanded the right to bury his son, leading to further complications.

The court order, issued in Civil Suit No. 0028 of 2024 at Mbita Law Courts, mandated the police to transfer the body to Suba Sub-County Hospital Funeral Home for preservation.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Mbita Police Station complied with this order, leading to the police action that had caused the public uproar.

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos Pulse Live Kenya

The National Police Service called for calm and patience from the public as the family dispute over Kennedy’s burial was resolved in court.

"We appeal to members of the public to remain calm as this matter regarding the family burial dispute is resolved before a competent Court of Law," the statement continued.

The police assured the public of their commitment to serving and protecting all citizens, as enshrined in the Constitution, and stressed their intention to act in the best interests of all parties involved.

Eric Omondi’s role

Eric Omondi, who had recently buried his own brother, Fred, has been a prominent figure in advocating for justice and proper send-offs for victims of the ongoing protests.

Police intercept funeral procession & seize body of 12-year-old boy killed during demos Pulse Live Kenya