Prof Stephen Kiama's Biography: Rise to VC, troubled UoN leadership, family

Amos Robi

Prof Kiama's contributions to the university’s transformation were substantial, but his leadership came under scrutiny in his later years.

Dismissed University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama
Dismissed University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama
  • Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama appointed 8th Vice-Chancellor of University of Nairobi in 2020
  • Kiama had a distinguished academic journey and gained international exposure through scholarships
  • University of Nairobi Council terminated Kiama's contract and appointed Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson as Acting Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Stephen Gitahi Kiama, a distinguished academic, was appointed as the 8th Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi on 5 January 2020.

His leadership at the oldest university in Kenya came to an abrupt end in 2024, after a tumultuous four-year tenure marked by internal disputes.

Born in 1960 in Othaya, Nyeri County, Prof. Kiama’s academic journey began at Gatugi Primary Secondary School in 1972.

He sat for his Certificate of Primary Education (CPE) in 1978, gaining admission to Kenyatta High School, Mahiga, where he completed his Kenya Certificate of Education (KCE) in 1982. Kiama then pursued his A-Levels at Nakuru High School.

Dismissed University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama
Dismissed University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama

After completing A-Levels successfully, Prof. Kiama joined the University of Nairobi, where he embarked on a Bachelor's degree in Veterinary Medicine, graduating in 1990.

His academic excellence saw him immediately hired by the University’s Department of Veterinary Anatomy as an Assistant Lecturer.

In 1997, Kiama was awarded a scholarship by the Swiss Federal Scholarship Commission to pursue a PhD in Structural Biology at the University of Bern, Switzerland.

He completed his doctoral studies in 2001 and returned to Kenya to continue his teaching and research.

Education CS Prof George Magoha withdraws letter revoking appointment of Prof Kiama Gitahi as University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor
Education CS Prof George Magoha withdraws letter revoking appointment of Prof Kiama Gitahi as University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor
Over the next two decades, Prof. Kiama built an impressive career, gaining 34 years of research and teaching experience at institutions including Gatty Marine Laboratory, St. Andrews University in Scotland, and the Free University of Berlin in Germany.

His international exposure was supported by scholarships from the British Council and the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD).

Prof. Kiama rose through the ranks at the University of Nairobi, becoming a Full Professor in 2016.

He held several senior management roles, including Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Human Resources and Administration and Principal of the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences.

UoN VC Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama whose appointment has been revoked
UoN VC Prof Stephen Gitahi Kiama whose appointment has been revoked

He was also the Founding Director of the Wangari Maathai Institute for Peace and Environmental Studies.

In 2022, he was appointed by President William Ruto to the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms, chairing the subcommittee on Governance and Financing of University Education.

His contributions to the university’s transformation were substantial, but his leadership came under scrutiny in his later years.

Prof. Kiama’s time as Vice-Chancellor was fraught with internal conflicts and leadership challenges.

Outgoing University of Nairobi VC Prof Stephen Kiama
Outgoing University of Nairobi VC Prof Stephen Kiama

On 15 October 2024, the University of Nairobi Council, chaired by Prof. Amukowa Anangwe, officially terminated his contract.

The announcement followed ongoing tensions and cited earlier communications on leadership issues.

“The reasons for Prof. Kiama’s termination were promptly communicated to him,” read the letter from the University Council.

Following his dismissal, Prof. Margaret Jesang Hutchinson was appointed as Acting Vice-Chancellor, tasked with steering the university through this transitional period.

Prof Patrick Verkooijen, left with UoN Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama
Prof Patrick Verkooijen, left with UoN Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama
Prof. Kiama is married to Teresa Nungari, and together they have two children, Gitahi and Wanjugu.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

