ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gachagua exposes former Uhuru staffer behind Sh15B request days after polls

Amos Robi

Gachagua clarified that he was not the one who requested the Sh15 billion days after the polls and instead identified a State House official who made the request.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused former State House Comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua of mishandling funds.

Recommended articles

According to Gachagua, Mbugua requested Sh1.5 billion from the National Treasury days after the general elections, claiming it was on behalf of the Office of the Deputy President. Gachagua claimed that Mbugua requested to save his face after President William Ruto won the election.

"The previous year, they cut the budget from Sh4 billion and they cut it by Sh1.5 billion which they tried to reinstate. When Ruto became president, the two were embarrassed and sought to undo the damage of what they had done" Gachagua explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also accused former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani of being involved in the mishandling of funds, claiming that the two had cut off funds to the Office of the Deputy President for four years under the instructions of former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Pulse Live Kenya

"Ukur Yatani, Kinuthia Mbugua under the direction of former president Uhuru cut all funds to the office of the deputy president; for 4 years, then DP Ruto fueled GK cars, bought tea for his office, paid electricity bills from his own pockets," Gachagua added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua further expressed his support for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala's efforts to strengthen the party. However, he clarified that the intention is not to force anyone to join the ruling party.

"We don’t want to coerce anyone to fold their party, but if anyone feels the need they can fold and join," Gachagua said.

READ: Controller of Budget alleges coercion to approve Sh15B days to August 2022 polls

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala
UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Malala has been pushing for the merger of all Kenya Kwanza affiliated parties into UDA to form a formidable party that will outlive its current leadership. He believes that there is no need to continue having parties for the sole purpose of winning elections.

Gachagua additionally spoke out against claims that the Kenya Kwanza government is out to suppress media freedom.

He explained that his criticism of the media was aimed at pointing out their shortcomings in objectivity and accuracy. Gachagua emphasized that the media has a responsibility to allow people to criticize it and to uphold journalistic ethics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Freedom of the press comes with a responsibility; to be objective and accurate. The media should be accountable and take criticism when they are not. If I find a media group is not objective, I will say so in broad daylight," he stated.

DP Gachagua during a joint media interview
DP Gachagua during a joint media interview Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Gachagua vows to reveal truth behind millions looted in Uhuru's last 3 months

He further clarified that his previous remarks about 'crushing' the media were made in a political context and should not be misconstrued to mean that the government is suppressing media freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua stated that hhe intendedto defend the government against unfair criticism and propaganda from political opponents.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gachagua exposes former Uhuru staffer behind Sh15B request days after polls

Gachagua exposes former Uhuru staffer behind Sh15B request days after polls

2 robbery suspects shot dead in Kigumo town police raid

2 robbery suspects shot dead in Kigumo town police raid

Driver burns to death in Sunday morning accident along Thika Road

Driver burns to death in Sunday morning accident along Thika Road

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in fun-filled outing [Photos]

Ruto’s mother, Mama Sarah Cheruiyot bonds with family in fun-filled outing [Photos]

How Uhuru saved Matiang'i from DCI

How Uhuru saved Matiang'i from DCI

Ruto picks ex-CITAM Bishop David Oginde to head EACC

Ruto picks ex-CITAM Bishop David Oginde to head EACC

Ruto's team rolls out 5 strategies to counter Raila's mass protest

Ruto's team rolls out 5 strategies to counter Raila's mass protest

Father scared after losing children in road accident

Father scared after losing children in road accident

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

The late Priscah Mwaro and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba's ex-wife dies

Rally driver Maxine Wahome

Maxine Wahome charged with murder of rally driver Asad Khan

File image of an accident scene cordoned off by police.

TikTok couple perish in Kwale after sharing videos of their beach adventures