Right to protest, privacy & other freedoms police cannot fully enjoy in Kenya

The issue touches on the delicate balance between the rights of police officers as citizens and their duties as enforcers of the law.

According to the National Police Service Act, 2011, police officers in Kenya are restricted from participating in protests and demonstrations.

The law explicitly states that officers are prohibited from engaging in activities that could compromise their neutrality or their ability to perform their duties impartially.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rationale behind this restriction is to ensure that police officers remain nonpartisan and maintain public order without bias.

Pulse Live Kenya

Limitation on the Right to Participate in Protests and Demonstrations

Police officers in Kenya are explicitly prohibited from participating in protests, demonstrations, or any form of public assembly that could be perceived as partisan or as compromising their ability to enforce the law impartially.

The primary role of the police is to maintain law and order, which includes overseeing public demonstrations and ensuring they remain peaceful.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a police officer were to participate in a protest, it would blur the line between law enforcer and participant, leading to potential conflicts of interest.

This could erode public trust in the police and undermine their authority, as their ability to act impartially would be questioned.

Anti riot police officers patrol the streets on Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Limitation on the Right to Free Association

Police officers are prohibited from joining or participating in the activities of trade unions or engaging in strikes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police is considered a critical service, essential for the functioning of society.

Allowing police officers to join unions or participate in strikes could lead to disruptions in the provision of security and law enforcement services, which could have serious consequences for public safety.

While other public servants might have the right to unionise and strike, police officers are expected to remain neutral and continuously available to perform their duties.

This limitation ensures that there is no interruption in policing services, especially during times of crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

3. Limitation on the Right to Free Speech

Police officers are subject to limitations on their freedom of expression, particularly in matters that could be seen as undermining the authority or impartiality of the police service.

While police officers are free to hold and express personal opinions, they must do so in a manner that does not conflict with their professional responsibilities.

Public statements or actions that could be interpreted as partisan or as compromising their ability to enforce the law fairly are restricted.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means that police officers must exercise caution in how they express their views, particularly on social media or in public forums.

Statements that could be seen as politically biased or as a critique of the government could lead to disciplinary action, as they could undermine the perceived neutrality of the police force.

National Police Service officers in a previous parade Pulse Live Kenya

4. Limitation on the Right to Privacy

Police officers may have their privacy limited in the course of their duties, particularly concerning searches, surveillance, and monitoring by their superiors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nature of policing requires a high level of accountability and transparency. To ensure that officers are not engaging in misconduct or corrupt practices, the police service has the authority to monitor its members’ actions more closely than would be permissible for ordinary citizens.

Police officers might be subject to random searches, monitoring of their communications, and surveillance. While this might seem intrusive, it is necessary to maintain the integrity of the police service and to prevent abuses of power.

National Police Service officers in a previous parade Pulse Live Kenya

Limitation on the Right to Fair Labour Practices

While police officers are entitled to fair labour practices, including reasonable working hours and rest periods, these rights can be limited in situations where their services are critically needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police force must remain operational 24/7, which sometimes necessitates overtime work or deployment under challenging conditions.

During emergencies or high-demand situations, police officers may be required to work extended hours without the same protections that might apply to other workers.

Police officers might not always receive the same labour protections as other employees, particularly in terms of overtime compensation and rest periods.

However, they are entitled to compensatory rest and other benefits to balance the demands of their role.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Why These Limitations Are Necessary

The limitations on the rights of police officers are not arbitrary; they are carefully designed to balance the officers' personal freedoms with the need to maintain public order and trust in the police service.

These restrictions ensure that police officers can carry out their duties impartially, without any real or perceived conflicts of interest.

1. Maintaining Public Trust: The public must trust that the police are acting in the best interests of everyone, regardless of their personal beliefs or affiliations. By limiting officers' participation in protests, for example, the law ensures that they can enforce the law without bias.

2. Ensuring Continuous Service: The nature of policing requires officers to be available at all times, especially during emergencies. Restrictions on strikes and unionization ensure that there is no disruption in the provision of security services.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Upholding Professionalism: The police service is held to a higher standard than other professions due to the power and responsibility it wields. The limitations on free speech and privacy are necessary to prevent abuses of this power and to maintain a high level of professionalism within the force.

Kenya Police Officers shortly after arrival in Haiti on June 25 Pulse Live Kenya

Conclusion

While Kenyan police officers, like all citizens, have rights enshrined in the Constitution, these rights are balanced against the demands of their role as law enforcers.

The limitations placed on their rights are designed to ensure that they can perform their duties without bias, maintain public trust, and provide continuous service to the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Understanding these limitations is crucial for both police officers and the public.