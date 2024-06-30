Gen Z protests: Kenyans head to Uhuru Park, moment of silence in churches & Ruto’s low-key appearance

Today’s church service was a sharp contrast to previous ones where the President’s communications team have in the past publicized his itinerary.

The president was accompanied by a lean team of politicians, with tight security.

Worshipers were however spared the thorough screening that their counterparts in Nyahururu had to go through last weekend when the Head of State fellowshipped at the ACK Pro-Cathedral Church in Nyahururu.

It is only after the service that the President shared an update on his social media accounts.

“Be diligent in these matters; give yourself wholly to them so that everyone may see your progress. – 1 Peter 2:1-3 Sunday service at Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church in Lolgorian, Narok County.” President Ruto wrote.

DP Gachagua in Bomet & minute of silence in churches

His deputy Rigathi Gachagua on the other hand attended a church service in Sotik, Bomet County.

The DP was accompanied by leaders including governor Barchok.

In honour of their fallen colleagues, thousands of Kenyans filled the streets of Nairobi and made their way to Uhuru Park.

The crowd took over the street, walking peacefully to the Uhuru Park for a candle lighting event in honour of those who lost their lives during the #RejectFinanceBill protests.

Videos shared online show youthful Kenyans carrying flags.

Several churches across the country also observed a moment of silence in honour of Kenyans killed during the protests.

At Nairobi Chapel, the names of those killed during the protests were read to the congregation, followed by a moment of silence.

Gen Z protesters praised at CITAM

At Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM), the youth were praised for standing up against unpopular policies and pushing back bravely.

In a statement dated June 29, Presiding Bishop Calisto Odede of CITAM praised Gen Z adding that they "indeed they truly showed us that as the clergy we should not politicise Christianity and neither should we Christianise politics. We the clergy have certainly listened to your prophetic call".