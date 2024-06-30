The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Gen Z protests: Kenyans head to Uhuru Park, moment of silence in churches & Ruto's low-key appearance

Charles Ouma

President William Ruto made a low-key appearance in church as thousands of Kenyans filled up the streets of Nairobi, heading to Uhuru Park for a candle lighting event on Sunday

Gen Z protests: Kenyans head to Uhuru Park, moment of silence in churches & Ruto’s low-key appearance
Gen Z protests: Kenyans head to Uhuru Park, moment of silence in churches & Ruto’s low-key appearance

After a deadly week of protests that saw netizens resolve to continue denying politicians an opportunity to politic in church, President William Ruto made an unannounced appearance at PEFA Church in Lolgorian, Kilgoris Constituency, Narok County.

Today’s church service was a sharp contrast to previous ones where the President’s communications team have in the past publicized his itinerary.

The president was accompanied by a lean team of politicians, with tight security.

Worshipers were however spared the thorough screening that their counterparts in Nyahururu had to go through last weekend when the Head of State fellowshipped at the ACK Pro-Cathedral Church in Nyahururu.

READ: Ruto critic & former MP Alfred Keter missing, video of his abduction in Nairobi surfaces

It is only after the service that the President shared an update on his social media accounts.

“Be diligent in these matters; give yourself wholly to them so that everyone may see your progress. – 1 Peter 2:1-3 Sunday service at Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa (PEFA) Church in Lolgorian, Narok County.” President Ruto wrote.

His deputy Rigathi Gachagua on the other hand attended a church service in Sotik, Bomet County.

The DP was accompanied by leaders including governor Barchok.

In honour of their fallen colleagues, thousands of Kenyans filled the streets of Nairobi and made their way to Uhuru Park.

The crowd took over the street, walking peacefully to the Uhuru Park for a candle lighting event in honour of those who lost their lives during the #RejectFinanceBill protests.

READ: Threatening messages sent to CNN's Larry Madowo & his response [Screenshots]

Videos shared online show youthful Kenyans carrying flags.

Several churches across the country also observed a moment of silence in honour of Kenyans killed during the protests.

At Nairobi Chapel, the names of those killed during the protests were read to the congregation, followed by a moment of silence.

At Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM), the youth were praised for standing up against unpopular policies and pushing back bravely.

READ: Maina Kageni's bold message to gen Zs on dialogue with Ruto's government

In a statement dated June 29, Presiding Bishop Calisto Odede of CITAM praised Gen Z adding that they "indeed they truly showed us that as the clergy we should not politicise Christianity and neither should we Christianise politics. We the clergy have certainly listened to your prophetic call".

"The courage, the passion and the focus of Genz Zs over the last week truly shows that our country, Kenya has a future with champions of integrity and accountability as we have seen. We pray that this goodwill is not hijacked by criminals and others with ill intention who would besmirch the character of Gen Zs," Odede remarked.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

ADVERTISEMENT

