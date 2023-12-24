The sports category has moved to a new website.

Deaths reported, scores injured in Sunday morning accident

Charles Ouma

The Mash Poa bus collided with a truck and veered off the road before overturning

The scene of the accident involving a PSV bus and a truck along the Mombasa-Kwale road on Sunday, December 24
Two people have been confirmed dead with several others admitted to hospital with injuries after the bus they were travelling got involved in an accident.

The accident occurred when the Mash Poa bus that was ferrying passengers from Nairobi to Malindi collided with a truck near Taru along the Kwale-Mombasa highway on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

An update provided by the police shortly after the accident placed the casualties at two with several others in hospital.

“Two people died in a traffic road accident involving a MASH POA bus and a Mercedes Benz trailer, that occurred on December 24, 2023 morning at Taru Town Center, along Mombasa -Nairobi Highway.” Read the brief statement.

The scene of the accident involving a PSV bus and a truck along the Mombasa-Kwale road on Sunday, December 24
Kwale County government emergency rescue team and well-wishers rushed to the scene and ferried the injured to hosptal.

Kenya Red Cross Society which was among the agencies that responded swiftly to the crash placed the number of those injured who had been rushed to hospital at 19.

“19 injured individuals have been taken to Samburu Sub County Hospital in Kwale thanks to the County Ambulance services and the generosity of well-wishers. Recognizing the need for comprehensive support, the Kenya Red Cross Kwale is currently establishing a tracing and psychosocial support services desk at the hospital, aiming to provide crucial assistance and comfort to those affected.” Kenya Red Cross Society stated.

The scene of the accident involving a PSV bus and a truck along the Mombasa-Kwale road on Sunday, December 24
Worrying statistics of road accidents and deaths in December

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of the accident which is the latest in a worrying trend recorded over the month of December.

It comes barely a day after an accident in Lodwar claimed four lives with one survivor rushed to hospital.

READ: 40 casualties reported after bus accident in Londiani

The accident occurred after a bus that was ferrying passengers from Nairobi to Lodwar via Kitale is reported to have veered off the road and ploughed into roadside vendors who were selling milk.

Turkana South Deputy County Commissioner Gideon Ombongi confirmed the incident which was reported at around 7:00 am.

Among the dead is a schoolgirl aged 14 years who was buying milk from one of the vendors.

Four people were killed in the accident including a 14-year-old girl who was purchasing milk at the scene”, the administrator confirmed.

He added that the survivor was rushed to Lodwar County and Referral Hospital with bodies of the deceased moved to the mortuary at the same health facility.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

