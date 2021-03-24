Ford Kenya party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is mourning the sudden demise of their Nyeri branch chairman and NEC member George Mwangi who passed away on Tuesday.

In a tweet, a sad Wetangula said that the cruel hand of death had again visited their party, eulogizing the late Mwangi as a member who stood by the party leadership in every situation

“The cruel hand of death has again struck our Ford Kenya fraternity. Our long- serving, dedicated and loyal Nyeri branch chair & NEC member George Mwangi has left us. He has stood by me & the party leadership in every situation. Our prayers for his family” reads Senator Wetangula’s tweet.

ODM and Jubilee Party

Mwangi’s death come hours after the ODM Party and Jubilee Party also lost two of their leaders.

Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru died on Tuesday, while undergoing treatment at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

He previously served as Sports Principal Secretary and Nairobi Provincial Commission during President Mwai Kibaki's regime.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the passing on of Jubilee Party Executive Director, Mr. James Waweru CBS. Mr. James Waweru passed away suddenly this morning on his way to Karen Hospital. his body has since been moved to Lee Funeral Home," said a statement from Jubilee Party.

Also Read: Uhuru, Raila, Ruto & Kalonzo mourn the death of Jubilee Party Executive Director James Waweru

On the other hand, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party's Westlands branch Secretary Hon. Jeffer Kassam breathed his last on Saturday.

The former Parklands/Highridge Ward MCA's death was announced by the ODM party on Tuesday, stating that he succumbed to cancer.

Mr Kassam had travelled to India for specialized treatment before he died and was buried in New Delhi, India.

"Our Westlands Branch Secretary and former MCA for Parklands/Highridge Ward in Nairobi Hon. Jeffer Kassam died while receiving treatment for cancer at a hospital in New Delhi, India last Saturday. He was buried in Delhi in accordance with Muslim traditions. We pray for his family," said a statement from the ODM party.

Also Read: I can foresee a Noisy & Messy situation - Wetangula on 2022 succession politics

PULSE TV